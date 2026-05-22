I'm sorry, Ayaneo, but I don't think anyone needs an AI gaming handheld

The world of gaming handhelds seems to get more baffling by the day. Take, for instance, the newly revealed Ayaneo Konkr Pocket Block. At first, it looks like any other Game Boy-style Android handheld, with its rectangular, pocketable form factor and old-school d-pad and face buttons. There is a difference, though. According to Ayaneo, the Pocket Block is the "world's first AI handheld," and that's a peculiar claim for a bunch of different reasons.

For a start, it isn't the world's first AI handheld. Some of the best Steam Deck alternatives, such as the ROG Xbox Ally X and MSI Claw 8 AI+, offer AI capabilities, primarily to boost performance by leveraging their NPU potential. Admittedly, both of those handhelds are premium devices, costing upwards of $999 and $1,099, respectively. While we don't expect the Pocket Block to be nearly as expensive, it still makes Ayaneo's claim feel a little misleading.

Still, the real reason I don't quite understand Ayaneo's marketing approach for the Konkr Pocket Block is that I don't think anyone really needs a gaming handheld with AI capabilities. For a start, most phones these days, including the best gaming phones, come with Google Gemini pre-installed or, if you're using an iPhone, Apple Intelligence. I can't think of a single use case from my time using my Retroid Pocket 5, another Android gaming handheld, where I've felt like I needed any sort of AI-powered feature to enhance the experience.

At the time of writing, Ayaneo hasn't specified how the Pocket Block utilizes AI. However, a press release on the brand's official website suggests that the device is "integrating AI-driven concepts and features." I'm willing to keep an open mind for now, considering that we're still waiting on specs, pricing, and release date details for the handheld, and I'm actually quite a big fan of the nostalgic design. Still, Ayaneo's move to jump on the AI bandwagon has left me feeling a bit puzzled.

What makes a lot more sense is Ayaneo's other newly revealed device, the Pocket Air Mini IGS Limited Edition, which comes with a collection of classic arcade games pre-installed. Unlike some legally tenuous handhelds with ROM libraries, including a controversial new Lenovo-branded handheld, this special edition Pocket Air Mini is officially licensed by IGS, so it's all above board. That handheld is now available to pre-order in two configurations, with a 2GB+32GB version retailing for $129.99 and a 3GB+64GB model going for $139.99. If you're a fan of retro handhelds, it's certainly worth checking out.