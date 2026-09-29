Ayaneo's Game Boy-style Konkr Pocket Block finally launches at under $100

If you're looking for a bit of gaming nostalgia in your life, Ayaneo might just have the answer. After first teasing the Game Boy-influenced Android handheld earlier this year, the Konkr Pocket Block is finally available to order. Better still, despite rising prices across the industry, you can currently pick it up for under $100.

The Konkr Pocket Block serves as a new rival to some of the top picks in our guide to the best retro handhelds, including the Retroid Pocket 5, with its compact form factor, Android software, and low price point. In terms of performance, the Pocket Block packs a MediaTek Helio G85, which should make it a pretty capable competitor, even if you're not going to get the same sort of top-tier firepower as the likes of the more expensive Ayn Thor or the Retroid Pocket Flip 2.

The design is the Pocket Block's biggest selling factor, looking like a reimagined Nintendo Game Boy for 2026. It has a similar layout, including a D-pad and some face buttons, as well as a small rectangular screen that should suit some of the top picks from our guide to the best mobile games. The device also comes in three colors - Cube Purple, Original Grey, and Atoms White - with the grey model the most authentic to the original Game Boy inspiration.

In terms of pricing, there are two configurations to pick from. You can get the 2+32GB model for $89 or the 3+64GB model for $109. However, both options are currently cheaper under the launch promotion, at $79 and $99, respectively. We don't know how long the promotional deal lasts, so we'd recommend acting fast.

It's also worth noting that Ayaneo suggests on its official website that shipping for the Pocket Block kicks off at the end of October. We have recently seen the company delay shipping for other devices, though, so we'll be keeping an eye out for any updates later this month to confirm whether this handheld rolls out as planned, unlike the Konkr Pocket Advance.