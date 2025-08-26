Ayaneo's new Android handheld looks like the Pocket S2 but with a lower price

After announcing its budget spin-off brand, Konkr, and its first Android handheld from this category, the Konkr Pocket Fit Elite, Ayaneo has revealed an even cheaper model, the Konkr Pocket Fit. The Chinese hardware brand is stressing that this device will cost less than $369 when it launches later this year. However, with its Pocket S2 starting from $399, we're not sure how many potential users are that eager to save $30 by picking up the budget option.

Announcing the handheld on its website, while also pre-launching the device on the fundraising site Indiegogo, the Pocket Fit features some impressive specs, which include:

Snapdragon G3 Gen 3

6-inch 1080P 144Hz LCD screen

Hall medium joysticks

Dual trigger switch

Dual vibration motors with four vibration modes

Dual stereo speakers

Bluetooth 5.3 and Wi-Fi

USB-C port and microSD slot

3.5mm headphone jack

8,000mAh battery

Comes in Black, White, or Yellow

Android 14

The Pocket Fit looks to be a powerful handheld that will be able to play the best Android games, from Fortnite to Stardew Valley, at high settings. That's thanks to the fact that it comes packed with the Snapdragon G3 Gen 3, a chip that Ayaneo announced earlier this year, and you can also find it inside Ayaneo's newest handheld, the Pocket S2, which is shipping now.

The fact that both the Pocket S2 and the Pocket Fit use the same processors makes it all the more puzzling that Ayaneo is trying to push a message that the Pocket Fit will be under $369 within its Konkr budget line. But there may be an answer.

With the Pocket S2 starting at $499, it may be the start of a soft refresh of Ayaneo's lineup to help simplify it for new and existing customers. If you go to Ayaneo's product section on its website, there are over 15 devices to choose from, which could make for a confusing experience if you're thinking of buying one for the first time. With its Pocket DS now available to pre-order, as well as the end of shipments of its Flip 1S DS, customers will be able to choose from four new products.

From the Konkr Pocket Fit all the way to the Pocket S2 Pro, it's a simplified lineup in progress and could help customers decide on which device suits their needs. Despite Ayaneo not announcing a launch date for the Pocket Fit just yet, we're looking forward to how it compares with the rest of its lineup, as well as its competitors, as it could set a standard for what a device for less than $369 could offer.

If you're looking for something more substantial and PC-focused, check out our guide to the best Steam Deck alternatives while you're here. Or, if you want something more mobile, have a read of our best gaming tablets and best gaming phones lists, which each include plenty of options across a range of budgets.