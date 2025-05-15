Ayaneo's new Android handheld pre-orders make the Switch 2 look cheap

Following its big reveal earlier this year and the start of an Indiegogo campaign, Ayaneo Pocket Ace pre-orders are now live. The upcoming launch of the device is a pretty big statement from Ayaneo, but given that it's currently more expensive than the upcoming Nintendo Switch 2, the Android handheld might be a bit of a hard sell.

For those who don't know, Ayaneo is behind some of the best retro handhelds on the market, with the Chinese manufacturer offering everything from budget GBA-style devices, such as the Pocket Micro Classic, to Steam Deck alternatives like the Ayaneo 3. The Ayaneo Pocket Ace is the brand's latest, offering top-tier performance thanks to its Snapdragon G3x Gen 2 in a compact form factor that is as ideal for taking with you on a trip as it is for a long gaming session on the couch.

Pocket Ace pre-orders are now underway in the US and UK via Droix, with an estimated release date of July 11. Now comes the bit where you might have to hold on to your hat. Prices start from $610.95 / £590.95 for the 128GB+8GB version in either Lightblade White or Shadow Dance Black colorways, but if you're willing to splurge, there's also a limited edition Retro Power version that comes with 16GB of RAM and a whopping 1TB of storage for $960.95 / £940.95. Considering that the Nintendo Switch 2 is launching at $449.99, I have to admit that the Pocket Ace is a bit more expensive than I was anticipating.

If you want your handheld straight from the source, you can check out all prices on the Pocket Ace Indiegogo page. Just keep in mind that the Indiegogo listings don't include the cost of shipping and potential import taxes, so while they look cheaper, they could work out to be just as expensive.

In terms of specs, the Pocket Ace boasts a 4.5-inch IPS display with a 3:2 ratio that should be ideal for playing all the picks from our guide to the best mobile games, as well as some of your favorite retro games. It also has a 6,000mAh battery, which is notably bigger than the battery inside the Switch 2, so it should be good for a solid few hours of gaming before you have to reach for the charger. It looks like a pretty fantastic handheld, but we'll have to see whether its high price point is enough to put potential buyers off.

If you can't wait around for something new to play the best Android games on, be sure to check out our guides to the best gaming phones and the best gaming tablets while you're here. Or, if you're more of a classic console gamer, check out our Nintendo Switch 2 hands-on preview.