This new retro gaming handheld combines a compact design with peak performance

It’s been a busy month for Ayaneo. After launching the Pocket Micro Classic and introducing the Pocket S2 and Gaming Pad tablet at GDC 2025, the hardware brand has just revealed the Ayaneo Pocket Ace, a compact retro gaming handheld with impressive specs and a lovely design. As is the case with everything I’ve seen from Ayaneo recently, I can’t wait to get my hands on it.

The Ayaneo Pocket Ace utilizes the same Snapdragon Gx3 Gen 2 chipset as last year’s Pocket S, which could make it a powerful new pick for our guides to the best retro handhelds and the best handheld consoles. While there are newer Snapdragon gaming chips out there, with Qualcomm revealing its latest trio just a couple of weeks ago, we know from experience that the Pocket S has the performance capabilities to run all the best Android games at high settings, so we’re expecting the same from the Pocket Ace.

In terms of the Pocket Ace’s form factor, it’s one of the more compact Ayaneo devices, with a 4.5-inch LCD display and a similar build to the Pocket Micro but a distinct Game Boy Advance influence. The big difference between this device and the classic Nintendo handheld is that you’ve got Hall Effect sticks and a d-pad, making it easier to play modern titles as well as your favorite retro games.

The Pocket Ace also features a 6,000 mAh battery, which should give you a solid six hours of gaming goodness before you have to reach for the charger. Better still, it juices at a 40W rate, so you shouldn’t have to wait more than a couple of hours when it comes time to plug it in.

Unfortunately, we don’t have a release date or any pricing information for the Ayaneo Pocket Ace just yet. With that in mind, we’ll keep an eye on Ayaneo’s social media channels for updates, and hopefully, it won’t be too long until we can truly put the Pocket Ace through its paces with some of the more demanding picks from our guide to the best Android games. Still, with the specs on offer, we expect the handheld to take almost everything in its stride.

That’s everything you need to know about the upcoming Ayaneo Pocket Ace, another exciting handheld we’re anticipating in 2025. For more of this year’s much-hyped hardware, be sure to check out our Nintendo Switch 2 and the Lenovo Legion Go 2 guides while you’re here, with all the latest on both consoles.