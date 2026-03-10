The Ayaneo Pocket Air Mini x B.Duck Limited Edition might be this year's cutest Android gaming handheld

In my time as Pocket Tactics' hardware editor, I've seen handhelds come in all shapes and sizes, but I don't think I've ever seen any quite as adorable as the Ayaneo Pocket Air Mini x B.Duck Limited Edition. You might not be familiar with the B.Duck character, as its popularity is almost entirely exclusive to China, but there's no denying that this Psyduck lookalike is pretty cute, and it perfectly suits the already compact Android handheld.

In recent years, Ayaneo has become a major player in the retro handhelds market, rivaling brands such as Retroid and Anbernic with its low-cost, high-quality devices. This latest offering is a continuation of the brand's affordable approach, with the Ayaneo Pocket Air Mini x B.Duck Limited Edition now available to order via the official Ayaneo website for $109.99. Just keep in mind that this is a limited run, so if you want to get your hands on one, we'd recommend acting fast.

The B.Duck Limited Edition's design is, as you'd expect, pretty heavy on the yellow, with different shades of the primary color for the console's buttons, chassis, and analog sticks. The character itself also features on both the front and back, which Ayaneo suggests offers the handheld a "fresh and lively new personality." In fairness, it has a point.

In terms of specs, the B.Duck Limited Edition handheld is the same as the regular Ayaneo Pocket Air Mini, with a 4.2-inch LCD, 3GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage. It also packs a 4,500mAh battery, which is pretty generous for such an affordable device, and a MediaTek Helio G90T processor. That chip isn't offering the same level of firepower as you'd get from some of the more expensive handheld consoles, but as you can see from the video further down the page, it's capable enough of running Genshin Impact, plus a plethora of retro games.

On the software front, the Ayaneo Pocket Air Mini x B.Duck Limited Edition runs Android 11, making it nice and easy to download all your favorite mobile games from the Google Play Store without having to connect to another device. Simply put, it's the ideal companion for any retro gamer who spends a lot of time on the road, and the stylish B.Duck design is just the icing on the cake.