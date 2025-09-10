Another week, and another handheld manufacturer has entered the budget retro gaming handheld fray. This time it's Ayaneo, announcing a smaller version of its Pocket Air device, called the Air Mini. Featuring a 4:3 display and a design that rivals similar Android takes from Anbernic and Retroid, the standout feature of the Ayaneo Pocket Air Mini is that it costs less than $150. Yes, you read that right.

Announcing the handheld on its website alongside a YouTube video below, Ayaneo is touting the Pocket Air Mini as a "retro handheld that everyone can afford." In its Discord server, an Ayaneo rep clarified the tagline further, explaining that the Pocket Air will cost less than $150, which is cheaper than a lot of the already affordable picks from our guide to the best retro handhelds.

The details are still light on what the handheld's specs are, as well as a release date, but so far, Ayaneo has confirmed that Pocket Air Mini comes with a 4:3 aspect ratio display boasting a 1280 x 960 resolution and will come in four colors: Aurora Black, Retro White, and Retro Power.

It wouldn't be a stretch to assume that the Pocket Air Mini will run on an Android operating system, given the brand's use of Google's software to power nearly all of its sub-$500 handhelds. This means it should be able to run some of the best Android games, such as Stardew Valley and PUBG Mobile, as well as the best retro games.

With devices like the Mangmi Air X launching for less than $100, the budget handheld space is fast becoming a competitive one. As we get closer to the holidays, customers will be looking for a good deal to see what these gaming handhelds are capable of. There's also the factor of whether they fit into their lifestyle, such as for a work commute or as a gift for friends and family members.

Whatever the case, the Ayaneo Pocket Air Mini features a great design from what's been shown off so far. If its specs are powerful enough to play the majority of games, especially those that fit the 4:3 aspect ratio, such as Vampire Survivors and Slay the Spire, Ayaneo's new handheld could be one of the most alluring purchases as we approach the holidays.

As we wait for more details on the Pocket Air Mini, check out our guides to the best gaming phones and the best gaming tablets if you're looking for something with much more power. Or, if you're looking for something new to play, see our guides to the best Switch games and the best mobile games.