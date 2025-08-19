If you've been patiently waiting for Ayaneo to launch its dual-screen Android gaming handheld, your wait is over. As promised, the Ayaneo Pocket DS is now live on the fundraising site Indiegogo, where you can put down an order for one, starting at the early bird price of $399. Featuring two big screens and a form factor that's very reminiscent of the Nintendo DS, the Pocket DS is reintroducing a design from the past with 2025 hardware, which could tempt many to pick up the handheld.

On its Indiegogo page, Ayaneo is offering pre-order deals for the Pocket DS in five different configurations with varying amounts of memory and storage, as well as alternative color options for the highest-priced configuration:

Model Configuration Early Bird Price Launch Price Shadow Black 8GB + 128GB $399 $519 12GB + 256GB $439 $559 16GB + 512GB $499 $619 Starry Yellow 16GB + 1TB $599 $719 Retro Gray 16GB + 1TB $639 $759

Early bird pricing means that's the amount that you will pay during the pre-order period, but once the Pocket DS has launched, the price will increase, making even the cheapest option more expensive than the Nintendo Switch 2. Still, it's a pretty competitive price for what the Pocket DS offers, and the surprise of a Retro Gray color option is welcome, especially for fans of the best retro handhelds, such as the iconic Game Boy and the Nintendo DS.

In addition to pricing information, Ayaneo has revealed more of the Pocket DS's specs, which include a custom 8,000 mAh battery with support for fast charging, a turbo fan to keep the handheld cool for those intense moments when playing the best Android games, and more.

The company also explained how you can use the two screens of the Pocket DS in three different modes to 'lock' one screen, meaning a game won't switch between the two displays when you're multitasking on the other. There's also an 'Ayaneo Launcher' in development, which should help manage active apps and games, as well as a control center to look at toggles like Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.

Since Ayaneo revealed the Pocket DS, it has been actively hyping up the device by showcasing how well its dual-screen design works while also deciding to focus on it over the Flip 1S DS, which will be unavailable after September. It's very clear that Ayaneo has a lot of faith in the Pocket DS, and it's obvious to see why. From its design to its powerful specs, as well as having the early bird prices start from $399, these factors all make the device a very tempting proposition, especially if you're looking for a new retro-style handheld.

Once the Pocket DS is in our hands later this year, we'll see if it earns a place on our best handheld consoles list. In the meantime, check out our guides to the best gaming phones and the best gaming tablets, with plenty of options to suit all budgets.