Ayaneo reveals its premium Android gaming handheld take on the DS form factor

Despite Ayaneo releasing the Flip 1S DS earlier this month, the Chinese manufacturer shows no signs of stopping its groove. Earlier this week, the company introduced the Ayaneo Pocket DS, a high-end Android handheld that features a bigger design with a large second screen. And although the Flip 1S DS closely resembles a Nintendo DS, first released in 2004, the new Pocket DS looks more like the Nintendo 3DS XL, released in 2011, thanks to its bigger size and two analog sticks.

In a presentation shown on YouTube that lasted for roughly 90 minutes, Ayaneo went through its product line from the past year while also spending a lot of the video explaining what the Pocket DS brings. There were no details on its specs, nor on its price or availability. However, the company stated that it plans to share more details of the Pocket DS at the ChinaJoy 2025 annual trade expo event at the start of August.

It's telling that Ayaneo wants to take on the recently released Retroid Pocket Flip 2 with the Pocket DS. Clearly, the company wants to make its mark in the high-end gaming handheld space with this new device, alongside its recently announced Pocket S2, but when it comes to the Pocket DS, that's not all.

There's a growing trend of the best retro handhelds featuring two screens that can give users the ability to play some of the best Android games while checking out a guide to help them progress in a certain game, like Fortnite or PUBG Mobile. There's a unique allure to this form factor, not only because two displays can showcase a game and something else at once, but also because it can bring some nostalgia to older gamers.

I fall into that category, having owned a Nintendo 3DS XL since launch and having great memories playing the Sega 3D Classics Collection and The Legend of Zelda: Link Between Worlds, one of the best Zelda games. The design of the Pocket DS makes me think of Nintendo's 3D handheld, and knowing Ayaneo, it should have some impressive specs to boot. It's a tempting proposition, but I need to wait and see what it's capable of once the full details are revealed.

With not long to wait until we see what the Pocket DS is capable of at ChinaJoy later this week, it'll be interesting to see how it compares to other handheld consoles currently available. In the meantime, check out our guides to the best gaming phones and the best gaming tablets.