Ayaneo isn’t holding back when it comes to the Pocket Evo specs. The forthcoming Android handheld marks a significant step from the Pocket Air, with a sleeker chassis and beefed-up hardware to boot. Not only will it sing when it comes to getting your fix of on-the-go gaming, but it’ll come equipped with the “world’s first” 7-inch OLED 120hz screen.

In a recent statement from the mobile game tech titans, Ayaneo says that the Pocket Evo is “the first Android handheld to feature a 7’ 1080P OLED 120Hz high-refresh-rate display”, blending “a sophisticated design” with “exceptional performance.” Able to handle cloud gaming, streaming, and on-board titles with relative ease, Ayaneo claims that the Pocket Evo is “unmatched in its class.” If you’re wondering whether it has the means to become one of the best Steam Deck alternatives, here’s a quick run down of the Pocket Evo’s specifications:

Qualcomm Snapdragon G3x Gen 2 gaming platform

Borderless display

7’ 1080P 120Hz OLED display

Ergonomic grip

Hall sensing joysticks and hall triggers

HD linear motors

8,000 mAh Battery

Conductive rubber buttons

What has us excited about the Pocket Evo is undoubtedly the 120hz OLED screen. We’ve seen plenty of handhelds out there like the beefier Asus ROG Ally reign in almost identical specs on the Windows market, but for Android users, this is a bona fide treat.

Buttery smooth gameplay is pivotal to the best Android games, and the thought of silky framerates and visuals makes it a more appealing option than something like the Air 1S. Its improved cooling should avoid some of the pratfalls the Pocket S succumbed to, as well.

On the battery side of things, the 8,000 mAh power supply is extremely welcome. Roughly, this should provide players with around 40-50% better battery life. However, whether it can please on the price front is another matter. It is unlikely that’ll match its big brother, the Ayaneo 2, when it comes to retail. Ayaneo is yet to reveal how much the Pocket Evo will set you back, but we expect more details to emerge soon from the Pocket Evo’s Indiegogo page.

Aside from the Pocket Evo, we can’t wait for the Ayaneo Pocket DMG release date to arrive. Continuing Ayaneo’s retro-style console aesthetic, it could be a must-own for Nintendo fans. Speaking of which, you can check out our Ayaneo Flip DS review if you’re looking for some nostalgic goodness. Alternatively, our list of the best Android phones and best gaming phones has you covered.