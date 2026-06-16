The Ayaneo Pocket Micro is getting a super-powered successor

It might be because I grew up as a Game Boy Advance kid, but there's something I just love about a compact handheld. That's why I already can't wait to get my hands on the Ayaneo Pocket Micro 2, the follow-up to one of my current handheld go-tos, the original Pocket Micro. We haven't got all the details just yet, but what we do know makes this successor sound like a promising upgrade.

Thanks to some social media posts, we know that Ayaneo is swapping out the Pocket Micro's Helio G99 processor for a Snapdragon chip, which should translate to a significant increase in performance. We don't know exactly which Snapdragon chip, but given that it's the brand that powers more than half of the top picks from our guide to the best gaming phones, there's cause for optimism there.

The teaser posts also allude to 'enhanced ergonomics' and 'more comfortable controls,' each of which is exactly what I'd be looking for in a successor to the Micro. As I pointed out in my Ayaneo Pocket Micro review, the only other upgrade I'd ask for is software improvements, as the handheld can be a bit clunky, especially now that I'm used to the user-friendly operating systems of the Nintendo Switch 2 and Steam Deck OLED.

We also don't have a release date or any pricing information just yet. The cheapest version of the original Pocket Micro retailed at $219.99, but given that this has a more powerful chipset, and RAM is more expensive than it's ever been, we'd expect the Micro 2 to launch at a higher price point. Still, we'll keep an eye on the Ayaneo socials for any updates surrounding the all-important details.

In terms of the competition, Ayaneo could have an advantage over the likes of Retroid and Anbernic thanks to the console's metal frame and premium feel. That is something that none of the rest of the entries in our list of the best retro handhelds can offer, and it makes the Pocket Micro and Micro 2 feel even more authentic to their GBA inspiration.