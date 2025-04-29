Why the Ayaneo Pocket Micro Classic is my favorite handheld of 2025 so far

In the world of gaming handhelds, Ayaneo is something of a rising star. Despite only arriving on the scene in 2020, the brand has released countless Android and Windows handhelds in the last few years, including a personal favorite of mine, the Nintendo-inspired Flip DS. Now it's back with the Ayaneo Pocket Micro Classic, an Android-based handheld with a lovely form factor and an even lovelier price, and the good people at Ayaneo were kind enough to send me one to check out.

From the off, I have to say that the Ayaneo Pocket Micro Classic is gorgeous, combining nostalgic Game Boy Advance Micro vibes with a sleek black metal design. While it's a pretty rectangular build, I never noticed the corners digging into my hands. It feels premium, which is probably because a lot of the cheaper options from our guide to the best retro handhelds have plastic builds, but the metal of the Micro Classic makes it feel more upmarket, which is a big deal considering its price point.

The key difference between the Micro Classic and the original Micro is that the Classic doesn't have analog sticks. This is Ayaneo properly committing to the nostalgia vibes, and to be honest, I'm a fan. Yes, it limits what you can play on the device, but most of my favorite retro games don't have a use for analog sticks anyway, so it's no real loss. The lack of sticks also makes the front of the handheld feel less congested, which is vitally important in games that require precision inputs. I'm looking at you, Tetris.

On the subject of controls, the Micro Classic's buttons are all nice and clickable, including the triggers on the top of the handheld. Admittedly, they don't feel quite as high quality as the rest of the build, especially the A, B, X, and Y buttons, but they get the job done, and you've also got start and select buttons at the bottom of the screen, as well as a special Ayaneo button that brings up your all-important settings and performance details.

Not only is the Micro Classic's form factor great, but it has a lovely display, too. The 3.5-inch IPS screen might not be an OLED, but it still offers very vivid colors, and the touchscreen response is incredibly accurate. There's a slight issue in that, due to the entirely glass front, it's quite easy to get smudges all over the device, but it's nothing you can't rectify by keeping a microfiber cloth to hand.

I'm not going to get too in-depth regarding the Micro Classic's performance here, but it's just worth pointing out that this thing has 6GB of RAM, more than the original Switch, and its MediaTek Helio G99 is plenty capable of running even some of the more demanding Android games. If anything, this thing might be slightly overpowered for what you're planning on playing on it, but still, it's better to have too much power than not enough.

As I've found with other Ayaneo devices, the software experience can be a little awkward, but once you've adjusted, it's pretty easy to use. The Micro Classic benefits from its Android operating system, provided you first take the time to select the option to force landscape mode in the settings. Once you've locked to landscape, you don't need to worry about any more tinkering outside of installing your apps, which, combined with the simple button layout, makes for a very friendly user experience.

While Ayaneo might have gone a little overboard on performance, you sadly can't say the same thing for the Pocket Micro Classic's battery. The 2,600 mAh cell inside this device is capable enough for a couple of hours of gaming, but it consistently runs out of juice quicker than I'm anticipating. It's not a massive deal, as the thing charges relatively quickly, but if you're going on a long trip without a power bank, it's likely to run out of charge before you even get to your destination.

All in all, if you're looking for a delightful little handheld that feels properly retro and more specific to a certain era of gaming than almost all of the alternatives, the Ayaneo Pocket Micro Classic is a great option. That right there is why it's my favorite handheld of 2025 so far, though it's worth pointing out that the Nintendo Switch 2 release date isn't too far away, so all that could change before long.

The Ayaneo Pocket Micro Classic is available to order from the official Ayaneo site now, starting at $179 for the 128GB version or $209 for the 256GB model. There are also special edition Retro Gold and Retro Grey versions you can grab for $239, which look just as gorgeous as the original Magic Black colorway, if not more so.

