Ayaneo surprises everyone with yet another new compact Android gaming handheld

Despite Ayaneo revealing the full specs of its Pocket Air Mini handheld just this week, the company has surprised everyone by announcing another shrunk-down Android device, the Ayaneo Pocket S Mini. Details are light at the moment, but from what Ayaneo has revealed so far, it looks like the perfect handheld for those who want something smaller, but just as powerful as its bigger sibling, the Pocket S.

So far, all we have is confirmation that the design will be similar to the Ayaneo Pocket S, released last year, with a 4:3 aspect ratio display and black and white color options. In addition, it features the powerful Snapdragon G3x Gen 2 chip and will launch in March 2026. That's all we know for now, but it's enough to wonder where the compact handheld fits in Ayaneo's lineup and how it might compare to the top picks from our guide to the best handheld consoles.

If you go to Ayaneo's site, you can see handhelds like the dual-screen Pocket DS, the powerful Pocket S2, and the newly announced Pocket AIR Mini. We could easily see the Pocket S slotting above the AIR Mini as a low-end version of the Pocket S that combines reliable performance power with a pocketable form factor.

From the confirmation that the Pocket S Mini will have the G3x Gen 2 chip, we're confident it should be powerful enough to run some of the best Android games, such as Vampire Survivors and PUBG Mobile, as well as the best retro games. Ultimately, even with the sparse details we've got of the Pocket S Mini, it's already looking like a tempting handheld to buy once it launches next year.

With the Pocket Air Mini set to arrive in a few short months, it'll be interesting to see how these dual-screen and mini handhelds will fare against one another and which will be able to make it to our best retro handhelds list. Whatever the case, if you've been looking to buy one of these devices, you couldn't have picked a more perfect time to start.

