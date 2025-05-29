Ayaneo reveals more about its ultra-high-end Android follow up to the Pocket S

As we fast approach the launch of the Nintendo Switch 2 next week on June 5, Ayaneo has shared more details about its upcoming retro handheld, the Pocket S2. Hot on the heels of Anbernic teasing its Nintendo DS-inspired handheld, the 1S, earlier this month, Ayaneo is now beginning to lay out what its ultra-high-end Android device can do and how it might stack up to other retro handhelds in 2025.

A lengthy blog post on Ayaneo's site and a YouTube video both go into detail about many aspects of the Pocket S2, the manufacturer's follow-up to last year's high-end Pocket S handheld. First off, there is a 6.3-inch IPS borderless display with a 2560 x 1440 resolution, capable of up to 600 nits of brightness. The CPU is a powerful Snapdragon G3, backed by an 8,000 mAh battery. Ayaneo didn't reveal how much internal storage the Pocket S2 has, nor the memory, but did confirm that it has LPDDR5X-8533 RAM.

The rest of the blog post and YouTube video also reveal the design of the Pocket S2, featuring a CNC-machined aluminum arc frame, anti-slip triggers and shoulder buttons, and a membrane microswitch D-pad, available in two colors: Obsidian Black and Ice Soul White. Ayaneo has encouraged anyone interested in the Pocket S2 to sign up for its Indiegogo page to be in the loop for further updates.

At first glance, the Pocket S2 looks similar to its predecessor, but with far better triggers on the back for those moments in games like Fortnite and PUBG Mobile when accuracy is needed. Under the hood, it's a big improvement over the Pocket S, with some drawing power comparisons to the AYN Odin 2, another gaming handheld that has been out for well over a year.

It looks as though Ayaneo is in the process of refreshing its entire line, with pre-orders for its high-end handheld, the Pocket Ace, now available for UK and U.S. customers. Although there are rumors that the Pocket S2 won't be available until later this year, we're curious as to how it will stack up against other devices in the category and whether it'll earn a place in our best retro handhelds list once it's out.

Until then, if you're looking for gaming on the go, take a look at our lists of the best gaming phones and the best Steam Deck alternatives. Or, get ready for next week's Nintendo Switch 2 launch by checking out our Nintendo Switch 2 hands-on preview.