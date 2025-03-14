Ayaneo Pocket S2 handheld teaser hints at next-level Android gaming performance

Just a year after the release of the original, it looks like the Ayaneo Pocket S2 is on its way, with the brand behind the gaming handheld teasing the follow-up on social media. A new Android gaming handheld is always exciting, but there’s something special about the Pocket S2, as it’s the first to launch with the soon-to-be-revealed next generation Qualcomm gaming chip, which promises improvements to battery life, gaming performance, and much more.

For those who don’t know, Ayaneo is the brand behind some of the top picks from our guides to the best handheld consoles and the best retro handhelds, offering everything from the Nintendo DS-like Flip DS to the new and nostalgia-inducing Pocket Micro Classic. While it might be a little more expensive than some of it’s competition, even a year later, the Pocket S and its Snapdragon G3x Gen 2 gaming chip offers the levels of performance you need to turn the setting up to the max in all the best Android games, so we can’t wait to see how Ayaneo and Qualcomm are planning on taking things to the next level.

Unfortunately, the teaser images from Ayaneo’s social media don’t give us a good look at the Pocket S2, just its silhouette. From what we can see, it appears to have a similar compact form factor to the original, looking more like a gaming phone with analog sticks than any of the bulky Steam Deck alternatives. That’s not a bad thing, though, as it only took a couple of minutes of trying the original Pocket S last year at MWC 2024 to feel the benefit of its lightweight build, and it’s certainly more suited to traveling gamers than the Steam Deck OLED or Asus ROG Ally X.

We should find out more about the Ayaneo Pocket S2 when the brand introduces the handheld to the world at GDC 2025 next week, and as we’ll be attending, we’re hoping to get our hands on the device during the event. We expect to get more details on the new Qualcomm chip inside during the event, which could end up finding its way into other handhelds. With any luck, we might also get an idea of when we can expect the Pocket S2 to launch, as at the time of writing, Ayaneo hasn’t offered any sort of indication of a release date or a price.

