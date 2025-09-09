September has already become a busy month for Android gaming handhelds. With Retroid and Ayaneo announcing several new devices, Ayn has surprised almost everyone by revealing a follow-up to its powerful Odin handheld and making it available to order for a November release. At first glance, the Ayn Odin 3 looks like a big redesign from its predecessor, featuring a wider 6-inch display and coming in four different variants. But it's when you delve deeper into the specs that you wonder if the Odin 3 could be one of this year's most impressive handhelds.

On the fundraising site IndieGoGo, Ayn has laid out what its Odin 3 lineup will offer once it's out in November:

Base Pro Max Ultra Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Snapdragon 8 Elite Snapdragon 8 Elite Snapdragon 8 Elite CPU 2-core 4.32GHz Oryon (Phoenix L) 2-core 4.32GHz Oryon (Phoenix L) 2-core 4.32GHz Oryon (Phoenix L) 2-core 4.32GHz Oryon (Phoenix L) GPU 6-core 3.53GHz Oryon (Phoenix M) 6-core 3.53GHz Oryon (Phoenix M) 6-core 3.53GHz Oryon (Phoenix M) 6-core 3.53GHz Oryon (Phoenix M) Memory 8GB 12GB 16GB 24GB Storage 128GB 256GB 512GB 1TB Display 6-inch AMOLED 1920 x 1080 120Hz 6-inch AMOLED 1920 x 1080 120Hz 6-inch AMOLED 1920 x 1080 120Hz 6-inch AMOLED 1920 x 1080 120Hz Battery 8,000mAh 8,000mAh 8,000mAh 8,000mAh Wireless Wi-Fi 7 + BT 6.0 Wi-Fi 7 + BT 6.0 Wi-Fi 7 + BT 6.0 Wi-Fi 7 + BT 6.0 Price $299 $369 $419 $499

When you consider the addition of the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, a 120Hz 1080P display, and a new design, the Odin 3 looks like a surefire future pick for our guide to the best handheld consoles. The 8 Elite is the same chip inside the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, which runs even demanding games like Genshin Impact and PUBG Mobile at the highest possible settings.

Another helpful improvement from the Odin 2 is the choice of four models this time, up from three, as well as the starting price remaining the same. This means that playing the best Android games, from Fortnite to Stardew Valley, as well as the best retro games, will be a breeze on the Odin 3, regardless of which model you pick.

Ayn has clearly thrown down the gauntlet in what it wants to offer those who are looking for a new portable device. Despite the Odin 3 Ultra being an obvious competitor to the Retroid Pocket 5, the design and the specs across the board could appeal to those who may want the device for a commute or for those who want to have it as a main gaming handheld instead of having something like a Nintendo Switch 2 or a Legion Go 2.

If you've been hoping to see a successor to the Odin 2 for some time, Ayn is taking orders for the Odin 3 right now, and we're not expecting the November delivery date to apply to everyone who has decided to buy one. So we recommend buying one quickly. Nevertheless, we'll be keeping an eye on how the Odin 3 fares once it's out to see if it earns a spot on our best retro handhelds list.

