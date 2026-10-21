Good news, the Ayn Odin 3 Portal isn't as expensive as we feared

Just yesterday, we reported on the latest updates surrounding the Ayn Odin 3 Portal, but now we're back with another update. After revealing the design and some of the specs, we now have the full details, including a launch date and a price point, and honestly, it's a pretty pleasant surprise.

Ayn has confirmed via Discord that the Odin 3 Portal is launching October 22, with prices starting at $419 for the base model, $479 for the Pro version, and $579 for the Max model. While that's still not cheap, especially compared to some of the top picks from our guide to the best retro handhelds, it's not as bad as we anticipated, given the current industry conditions. It also means that the cheapest configuration is still cheaper than either the Nintendo Switch 2 or the Steam Deck OLED.

Outside of the price point, the latest details also confirm that the Odin 3 Portal packs a Qualcomm chip, a 7-inch 120Hz OLED display, and a massive 9,000 mAh battery. On paper, it sounds like a more than capable handheld, but, as ever, we'll have to wait to get our hands on it for some testing to know for sure.

It's worth noting that Ayn is running a promotional campaign via its website for the Odin 3 Portal launch, offering a $20 discount on all three different configurations, which is worth checking out if you want to save a bit of money. All three models also come in a variety of colors, including black, white, and grey. It's not the most imaginative line-up, but it's the performance power of the Qualcomm Dragonwing chip that matters the most here. At least, as far as I'm concerned.

As for shipping, Ayn is targeting early November, which is less than two weeks away. We expect some more video demos showing the Odin 3 Portal's performance before then, though, so we'll keep an eye on the brand's official YouTube channel for more details.