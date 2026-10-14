The Ayn Odin 3 Portal is already looking like a premium Android handheld

Despite the rising prices of components and tricky market conditions, 2026 has been a surprisingly stellar year for Android handhelds, with new devices from Retroid, Ayaneo, and others. However, we've not had anything fresh from Ayn so far. That's about to change, though, with the introduction of the Ayn Odin 3 Portal.

For those who don't know, Ayn is behind some of the best retro handhelds in recent years, including the massively popular Nintendo DS-style Thor. Ayn shared the Odin 3 Portal teaser on Discord, and while we don't have any spec details yet, the tagline alludes to "flagship power," so we'd expect it to be pretty competitive in gaming performance.

As for the design, the Odin 3 Portal looks pretty similar to the Odin 2 Portal, with a flat glass display, an analog stick on either side of the screen, and a curved body. In fact, it looks a lot like the Steam Deck, and given how expensive Valve's handheld currently is, plus the recent breakthroughs bringing SteamOS to some Android devices, it could be a future pick for our list of the best Steam Deck alternatives.

Unfortunately, we don't yet have details on the potential price point or release date. The cheapest version of the Odin 2 Portal launched at $334, but that was back in 2024, and prices have skyrocketed since then. We've also seen Ayn boost the price of some of its Thor configurations in recent months, so we're not expecting this new release to be cheap.

If you want to keep up with the latest surrounding the Ayn Odin 3 Portal, we'd recommend checking out the brand's official Discord channel, as that's where the teaser image first appeared. With any luck, it shouldn't be too long before the brand starts offering more details, so we can get a better idea of what to expect in terms of performance power.