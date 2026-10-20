New Ayn Odin 3 Portal specs point to a powerful Android gaming handheld

After a design teaser last week, we've finally got some spec details for the Ayn Odin 3 Portal. Given the Portal 2, we'd anticipated that Ayn would pack this follow-up with some serious firepower, and that's exactly what the Chinese brand has done, upgrading both the performance and battery capabilities of the new device.

According to a new teaser video, the Odin 3 Portal packs a Qualcomm Dragonwing Q8 chip, a processor with performance similar to the Snapdragon 8 Elite, which should be more than capable of running all the top picks from our guide to the best mobile games. Not only that, but the handheld also has its own cooling system, which should mean it doesn't get too toasty even during demanding gaming sessions.

On the battery front, the Odin 3 Portal has a 9,000 mAh battery, which is significantly bigger than the Odin 2 Portal's 8,000 mAh battery. In theory, that should mean the device is pretty competitive on battery life, but it depends on how demanding that Qualcomm chip is. Either way, we can't complain about a bigger battery.

The trailer, which you can check out below, also confirms that the new Ayn handheld is coming with full-size Hall effect sticks, two additional buttons on the back, and anti-fingerprint glass on the front. Unfortunately, we didn't get much in the way of display specs, but knowing Ayn, that should follow before too long.

Of course, the most important details are the price point and release date, and we still don't have that information just yet. Still, the marketing campaign seems to be well underway now, so it shouldn't be too long until Ayn confirms all the specifics.