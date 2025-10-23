The Ayn Odin 3 might be this year's most powerful Android handheld, but is it worth over $300?

After the big reveal of the Ayn Odin 3 last month, the new Android gaming handheld is now available to order. With the device packing the same Snapdragon 8 Elite chip as some of the best gaming phones of the last year or so, we're expecting a high level of performance from this follow-up to the Ayn Odin 2. There is a bit of a catch, though, as that level of gaming firepower doesn't come cheap.

As per the official Ayn site, the Odin 3 comes in four different configurations and varies in price from $329 to $519. Even for the cheapest model, that price point is considerably higher than a lot of equivalent handhelds from Ayn's rivals, including the Retroid Pocket 5 from our guide to the best retro handhelds. However, you are getting a lot more from the Odin 3's Snapdragon chip than a lot of the alternatives, so it's that classic tradeoff. Are you looking for something cheap, or are you looking for something powerful?

In terms of specs, the Odin 3 offers what you'd expect from a flagship handheld, including a six-inch AMOLED display, a bumper 8,000mAh battery, and Wi-Fi 7 support. It also comes with Android 15 out of the box, which means you shouldn't have to waste any precious setup time downloading new operating system software before getting on with gaming. As for colors, you can pick between white, black, rainbow, clear blue, and clear purple, which is a pretty generous selection.

To mark the launch of the Odin 3, Ayn has shared a new video on its official YouTube channel, showcasing the performance power of the handheld. In the clip, which you can check out below, you can see Wuthering Waves, one of the more demanding mobile games, running at a high level, with no noticeable frame rate dips. It's certainly a tempting prospect, but given that it's closer in price to the Nintendo Switch 2 than a lot of the rest of the Android handhelds on the market, we'll have to wait and see how keen potential users are to part with more cash for a higher level of performance power.

Of course, we'll be eager to get our hands on the new Ayn Odin 3 to see how it compares to its competitors, as well as the top picks from our guide to the best handheld consoles.