This new way to play Fallout 4 is the best ad I've seen for the AYN Thor gaming handheld so far

When you think of using a clamshell handheld, be it an old-schooler like the Nintendo DS or a modern Android equivalent such as the Anbernic RG DS, your first thought probably isn't to load up Fallout 4. However, a new video from YouTuber ETA Prime has proven that Bethesda's smash-hit post-apocalyptic game is a perfect fit for the AYN Thor, with the dual screens offering a way to experience the wasteland without constantly switching between the open world and the Pip-Boy menu.

For those who don't know, the AYN Thor is a relatively new Android handheld with a clamshell design that opens up to reveal two touch-screen AMOLED displays. In the clip, which you can see further down the page, ETA Prime is utilizing the top display for the main gameplay, while the Pip-Boy menu is locked to the lower screen, allowing him to use the map or check out his inventory. Simply put, it's a new way to streamline the experience of playing one of the best RPGs of the 2010s, and I think it serves as a better advert for the potential of the handheld than anything I've seen from AYN so far.

It's worth noting that there's no emulation going on here. Instead, ETA Prime is using Steam Link to stream Fallout 4 on the Thor on the top display while using the official Fallout 4 Pip-Boy app to use the bottom screen for the Pip-Boy menus. The YouTuber also points out that this combination isn't his original idea but, in fact, comes from a Reddit post showing off Bethesda's game on the AYN handheld.

The slight caveat surrounding this way to play Fallout 4 is that you need to install a specific version of the game on Steam, that being the Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition from GOG. That's because the version that's currently available via the Steam marketplace doesn't have the option to enable the Pip-Boy app. Setting everything else up is pretty simple, though, and ETA Prime lays it all out clearly in the video below.

If you want to try this out for yourself, you can put in an order for the Thor via the official AYN site, with prices starting from $249.99 for the cheapest configuration. I'd recommend opting for the Base version, though, rather than the Thor Light. The Base model, as well as the pricier Pro and Max versions, comes with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, which offers more performance power than the Lite's Snapdragon 865 processor, making for a smoother gameplay experience.