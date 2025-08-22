The Ayn Thor is a new Nintendo DS-style handheld that taps into 00s nostalgia

Hot off the heels of the pricing reveal for the Anyaneo Pocket DS, Odin series creator Ayn has announced a new dual-screened handheld of its own. Teased in a 38-second trailer, the Ayn Thor sports a familiar design that clearly draws inspiration from classic Xbox, PlayStation, and, most notably, Nintendo hardware. Pricing and release date information are still under wraps, but Ayn has hinted on its official Discord that more details surrounding the Android handheld are coming soon.

The model shown in the trailer has a minimalist, pure-black design reminiscent of the DSi, the classic 3DS, and some of the top picks from our guide to the best retro handhelds, though it remains to be seen whether this will be the only color variant. A design choice that instantly leaps out is the inclusion of dual thumbsticks, a feature that the original Nintendo hardware sorely lacked for 3D games. The shoulder buttons resemble PlayStation controllers, and the face buttons align with a standard Xbox layout.

Ayn is yet to reveal the official specs and features of the Thor, but the trailer offers up some clues. Around the 20-second mark, the device visibly shakes when showing a speeding car, suggesting it will have haptic feedback support. This is an appreciated feature for supported games such as Call of Duty: Mobile and Genshin Impact, both of which are featured in our best Android games list. The trailer also shows a fan spinning inside the handheld, hinting at active cooling to help keep performance steady over longer play sessions.

The Snapdragon logo also makes an appearance, which suggests the handheld is packing a Qualcomm SoC. However, it's unclear whether it will be using a premium chip such as the Snapdragon G3 Gen 3. We're hopeful that's the case, as it powers many solid gaming handhelds such as the Ayaneo Pocket S2 and the OneXSugar Sugar 1.

Only time will tell whether the Ayn Thor will be able to earn a place in our coveted best handheld consoles list, but we'll be keeping an eye out for more details. If you're looking for some more games to add to your wishlist whilst we wait patiently for the handheld's release, check out our best mobile games guide.