The AYN Thor is out now, offering DS-style Android gaming goodness at under $250

The battle of the clamshell Android handhelds rages on, with the Ayn Thor launching at a lower starting price than its main competitor, the Ayaneo Pocket DS. The Ayn Thor starts at just $249, making it far easier on the wallet compared to the Ayaneo Pocket DS, which launched at an early bird price of $399 and will retail for $599. While the Thor offers a more affordable entry point, when it comes to raw performance, you truly get what you pay for.

Something that wasn't revealed in last week's initial teaser was that the Ayn Thor would be available in two variants: the Thor Light and the Thor Base. The entry model, the Thor Light, retails for $249 and comes packing a Snapdragon 865 chip, an Adreno 650 GPU, and 8GB RAM. Even at its accessible pricing, the Thor Light should be able to handle some of the best Android games, such as Call of Duty Mobile, PUBG Mobile, and Genshin Impact, at reasonable settings.

The more premium option, the Thor Base, is a much more capable gaming device that should be equipped to handle the most demanding mobile games for years to come. Priced at $429, it contains the more powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, an Adreno 740 GPU, and up to 16GB of RAM. Cosmetically, both devices are exactly the same, weighing a relatively light 380g and boasting a pair of 1080p AMOLED displays.

Compared to the Ayaneo Pocket DS, both handhelds fall slightly short, however. The Pocket DS has a top-of-the-line Snapdragon G3x Gen 2 chip, allowing for better visuals and more consistent performance in games. The Pocket DS also has a more capable 8,000 mAh battery compared to the 6,000 mAh battery in both Ayn Thor models, allowing for a few extra hours of gaming when out on the go.

