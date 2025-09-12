This Android handheld looks like a blend of the 3DS and SNES, and I want it now

2025 truly is the year of Android gaming handhelds, with Ayn the latest brand to show its hand in the space. The new Ayn Thor is a clamshell device that looks like what you might get if the 3DS and SNES had a baby, with similar analog sticks and buttons to the Nintendo handheld and a colorway that matches the 90s home console. Despite an August reveal, Ayn has only just shared the Thor's specs, color choices, and more in the lead-up to its October release.

Over on Ayn's official site, you can preorder the Thor handheld right now in four configurations:

Lite: Snapdragon 865, 8GB Memory + 128 GB Storage - $249

Base: Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, 8GB Memory + 128 GB Storage - $299

Pro: Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, 12GB Memory + 256GB Storage - $349

Max: Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, 16GB Memory + 1TB Storage - $429

Already, the Ayn Thor looks tempting, but that's only amplified when you look at the full sheet of specs for the Base, Pro, and Max models:

Adreno 740 GPU

Main 6-inch 1920 x 1080 120Hz AMOLED touch screen

Secondary 3.92-inch AMOLED bottom touch Screen

6000 mAh battery

Hall sticks

Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3

Android 13

It's an impressive spec sheet, which should make all the available models capable of running the best Android games at a high frame rate, thanks to the 120Hz display and 8 Gen 2 chip, as well as the best retro games. When it comes to the Ayn Thor Lite, some specs differ, with a slightly less impressive Snapdragon CPU and GPU chip, slower memory, and Wi-Fi 6. But you're still getting a great all-in-one device that won't be a slouch.

Over the last few months, many brands in the gaming handheld space have revealed their own takes on the Nintendo DS design form factor, packed with modern technology. From the Pocket DS to the MagicX, there are plenty to choose from. But the Ayn Thor could win out in the nostalgia factor due to it being strikingly similar to the New Nintendo 3DS, released back in October 2014.

Combined with its impressive specs and great displays, the Ayn Thor could be an easy addition to our best retro handhelds list once it's available worldwide in October. Still, we'll have to wait to get our hands on one to put it through its paces.

