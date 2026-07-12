Free Nier Automata waifus are up for grabs via the new Azur Lane collab

After the initial announcement back in May, we finally have more information about the Azur Lane x Nier Automata collaboration. The crossover between Yostar's battleship girl game and Yoko Taro's mind-bending RPG sees fan-favorite androids 2B and A2 preparing to sortie with the fleet.

Other than Persona 5, Nier Automata is probably the most collaborated-with game out there, so it's not too much of a shock to see its characters enter Azur Lane. Last night's special livestream went into more detail about the upcoming limited-time event and how the two Nier Automata characters fit into the game's mechanics. A2 is a heavy cruiser and 2B is a light cruiser, reflecting their different combat strategies.

Yostar is no stranger to putting crossover characters into its game, but we'd be lying if we said that collab units ever come close to topping the Azur Lane tier list. In this case, though, it's much more about collecting the waifus you admire than analyzing their combat capabilities. According to the livestream, you can get both A2 and 2B for free during the Nier Automata event, but you might have to pull for their alternate costumes. We'll have to wait and see how it gets implemented when the update goes live.

The Nier x Azur Lane collab is set to hit Japanese servers after maintenance on July 16, but we're still waiting for details on when global fans can get their hands on these two exclusive units. Luckily, as the English X account previously showed off A2 and 2B, we know that this collab isn't Japan-exclusive. Since its initial release in 2017, Nier Automata has collaborated with over 40 different games, many of which were gacha games and several of which target mature audiences, like Goddess of Victory: Nikke. The ARPG fans know what they like, I guess.

If you're looking forward to the Azur Lane x Nier collab, or you want to see A2, 2B, and maybe even 9S appear in more free mobile games, let us know in the Pocket Tactics Discord server. Or, if you've never played Yoko Taro's masterpiece, check out our Nier Automata Switch review.