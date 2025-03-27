Aside from looking awesome, there’s something ultra-nostalgic about translucent gaming accessories. The Backbone One Xbox edition controller is channeling both of those vibes, calling back to those days of playing games on my living room floor. After making mobile gaming sessions a breeze for PlayStation fans, Backbone‘s collaboration with Xbox is more than just eye candy, as a few nifty features make it worth renewing your Xbox Game Pass subscription.

Microsoft details in a new blog post that the controllers are designed specifically for the Xbox experience. Xbox Cloud Gaming is typically accessed through your internet browser, the Xbox app on your handheld PC, or an Xbox console. Backbone’s app brings everything together, removing the need to bounce around between different places. The app rounds up your “favorite titles, streaming services, and social features”, making it faster to dive into top-tier Xbox Game Pass games like Indiana Jones and The Great Circle or FPS games such as Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and The Finals.

You will need an active Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription to access some Indy goodness, though. Accompanying this ease of access to your Xbox library is the controller’s dedicated Xbox button, which transports you to your dashboard in one press. A double press can screenshot your display or begin a recording.

Holding it longer gives you access to its secondary function, with a menu prompt to showcase what’s possible. Magnetic adapters secure your device in place, whether that’s an iPhone or one of the best gaming phones like the Nothing Phone (3a) or a trusty Samsung Galaxy S25.

Of course, apart from unifying all games on the go, the star of the show for me, at least, is the translucent green colorway. Based on the original 8GB Xbox model released in May 2003. These days, the rare consoles go for more than $400 on eBay. Yes, I’m kicking my younger self for letting it go in the first place. However, this simple yet sleek design makes me long for those long nights of Halo 3 with the squad. Better times, eh?

Microsoft clarifies that the Backbone Xbox Edition controller is compatible with any iPhone that has USB-C compatibility, which is the iPhone 15 and beyond. It also works with Android devices running Android 6.0 and upwards. I’ve used plenty of mobile controllers in the past, and the problem is finding something that feels as comfortable in the hand as a DualSense or a traditional Xbox controller. We’ve got the Backbone PlayStation edition on our list of best mobile controllers, just in case you’re wondering how it stacks up.

Sales are kicking off through Best Buy in the United States and the official Backbone website for global purchases. More retailers will be added later this year. The controller is available for $109.99/£109.99.

