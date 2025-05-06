The new Backbone Pro controller goes beyond just iPhone and Android gaming

Backbone is showing no signs of slowing down in 2025. With a Halo Edition of its controller announced in April, it has now released a whole new version, redesigned from the ground up. Not only does the new Backbone Pro controller connect to iPhone and Android devices as before, but it can now connect to tablets, laptops, VR headsets, and more, thanks to built-in Bluetooth.

The Backbone app, which lets you manage your games and screenshots on all the best gaming phones, has been updated to remember previously paired devices with the Pro, but that's not all. There's now a built-in emulator made by Backbone, which lets you play a selection of free homebrew games without any additional cost.

In addition, subscribers of Backbone+, its paid service that unlocks more features of the app, like game capturing and more, will now offer a rotating library of free games that Backbone Pro owners will be able to play at any time.

In a press release, Backbone explained, "Over the last three years, Backbone went through more than 9,000 iterations of parts and ran over 30 user research studies using a proprietary 3D camera system to measure hand movements and analyze thousands of hours of gameplay. The result is one of the most comfortable handheld gaming products ever built, with full-size joysticks, remappable back buttons, and a form factor that feels just right in users' hands – whether they're playing for 10 minutes or 3 hours."

The Backbone Pro looks to be a big improvement on the original Backbone controller and is already a contender to feature on our list of best mobile controllers. I own the Halo Edition to play Fortnite on my iPhone 15 Pro Max via the GeForce NOW streaming service, and I can't imagine using anything else. The feel of the controller, the click of the buttons, and that classic Xbox green make it one of the best purchases I've made for my iPhone. However, the Backbone Pro is already making me consider an upgrade.

The Backbone Pro is available now for $169.99 at Backbone's site and other outlets like Amazon and Best Buy. For more of the latest mobile hardware news, follow us on Google News to stay in the loop, or, if you're looking for something new to game on, check out our guides to the best handheld consoles and the best Steam Deck alternatives.