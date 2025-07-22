Backbone Pro review - small tweaks elevate this ace controller to perfection

Verdict The Backbone Pro delivers what most mobile controllers can't, and that's an experience on par with your favorite console accessories. With an increased form factor and console-sized thumbsticks, you can comfortably game on the go on iOS or Android devices. The Backbone App is an added bonus, giving your mobile a SteamOS style experience to unify all your games. It doesn't get much better than this. Pros Increased form factor

Console-sized thumbsticks

Textured feel and lightweight

Excellent Backbone app Cons Front triggers could be bigger

Lack of color options

There are plenty of mobile controllers to use, but more often than not, it's an uncomfortable experience. Some of the common issues I run into are flimsy materials, a small form factor, and even smaller thumbsticks. The Backbone Pro doesn't step anywhere near these pratfalls, reflecting on what makes the brand's accessories so popular in the first place. While the Backbone One is an awesome piece of kit, the Backbone Pro is worth the jump in price.

In my Backbone Xbox Edition review, I cite it as one of the best mobile controllers available. That still stands, but part of me wishes the Backbone Pro had been around in the past. According to Backbone, the Pro version of its standard iPhone and Android controller is the result of three years of development, learning from the responsiveness of its current lineup. Surprisingly, the Backbone Pro isn't a complete overhaul, as you may expect, and that's mainly why it's excellent.

The key here is small but meaningful tweaks, starting with the controller's form factor. Previous Backbone controllers opt for a slightly smaller feel, paired with the biggest drawback in my eyes: awkward-sized thumbsticks. Akin to portable gaming consoles like the Nintendo Switch Lite, it isn't the ideal experience for my hands, often leading to uncomfortable aches during extended play. Here, Backbone scales up the controller with a fuller overall shape and, in a first for the brand, full controller-sized thumbsticks.

I have to emphasize just how fantastic the latter change is. Not only do they feel great to the touch with a granulated texture, but this update also brings Backbone's accessories to the same battlefield as rivals like the GameSir G8+. It'd be nice to see some Hall Effect action here, but that doesn't stop these thumbsticks from performing well. Navigating FPS games is much closer, in terms of feel, to playing on a PlayStation 5.

Sliding around unsuspecting players and unleashing a hail of gunfire is far more precise, and I don't have to worry about hand cramps in the heat of battle. To release that gunfire, the Backbone Pro's rear triggers make it a breezy interaction. Adding a raised texture similar to the current Xbox controller lineup, the rear triggers are nothing but a treat to use. I'm a big fan of integrating Hall effect triggers here, a feature that more accessories need to take note of.

However, I'd prefer if the thickness of the front triggers increased slightly. Given that the Pro buffs its form factor, it's strange to see this aspect overlooked. Providing extra customization is the addition of two rear triggers. If you want even more personalization, you can remap these in most free mobile games to suit your needs. Personally, remapping during cloud streaming sessions of Fortnite on Xbox Game Pass proved to be a lifesaver for quickly switching weapons.

The face buttons are just as reliable as ever. I've got no issues with them, but I'm still wishing for more controllers to implement the mechanical keyboard feel of the GameSir Cyclone 2. Like the Backbone One, USB-C charging keeps the controller and your handset, whether it's a gaming phone or not, juiced up.

You can charge both your mobile and controller simultaneously, eliminating the need to stop playing for a quick top-up. If you're travelling on trains where USB ports are available, the USB-C bypass shines here. I put that to the test in a six-hour journey and was happy to keep my skirmishes ongoing.

Mobile gaming isn't the only area where the Backbone Pro excels, either. Taking the controller's capabilities one step further, the new wireless mode extends the Pro's services to the best iPads or gaming tablets, laptops, specific VR headsets, and smart TVs. I rarely use my Philips Ambilight smart TV for gaming apps, so this is more of a novelty to me. However, if you're partial to playing Xbox Game Pass games this way, it's an ace way to get more bang for your buck. Backbone's superb app ensures all your paired devices are just a tap away, making switches from your handset to other devices painless.

I can talk endlessly about the brilliance of the Backbone app. The company's iOS and Android app acts as a hub for all your games, complete with a nifty user interface that organizes them, too. Think of it like a compact Xbox dashboard that is merely a tap away, thanks to the controller's dedicated app button.

The Backbone Pro is a straightforward, all killer, no filler controller. While I've got minor concerns with the smaller front triggers, it isn't enough to detract from a fantastic move forward into exciting territory for the company. The Backbone Pro offers the closest thing to a console controller experience on the fly, with only its predecessor rivaling it. Now, it's the only mobile controller worth considering in 2025.

There you have it, our Backbone Pro review.