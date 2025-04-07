Backbone Xbox Edition review: the only way to play Game Pass on mobile

Verdict The Backbone Xbox Edition controller cements itself as the definitive way to play Xbox Game Pass on mobile. Adorned with a stunning design that pays homage to Xbox history, Backbone’s best-in-class build quality makes it a boon for both Android and iOS users. Accompanied by the fantastic Backbone app, the gap between console and mobile gaming is smaller than before. Pros Stunning design that pays homage to Xbox history

Great build quality

Barely drains mobile power

USB-C is highly welcome Cons Analog sticks may be too small for some users

Expensive compared to alternatives

The idea of hopping into triple-A Xbox games on a mobile is likely repulsive to some people, but the handheld experience only continues to get better. Backbone is part of that movement, creating useful accessories to merge the gap between console and mobile gaming. The Backbone Xbox Edition controller perfectly demonstrates this, and it comes with a fantastic app that deserves attention.

In my search for the best mobile controller, worthy contenders like the GameSir Cyclone 2 and GameSir X3 Pro are impressive, but I’m confident Backbone is cracking the code to providing an ideal mobile gaming session. After sinking hours in FPS games such as The Finals or revisiting the acclaimed action game Indiana Jones and the Great Circle with the Xbox Edition controller, Backbone’s latest accessory is undoubtedly my go-to, going forward.

Given that the peripheral company gave Sony fans the same treatment with the Backbone PlayStation Edition controller, it isn’t too surprising. Backbone takes everything it learned from the former and applies the same no-nonsense approach. Unboxing the controller, the stunning translucent green finish is a thing of beauty.

Inspired by the rare original Xbox console released in the same colorway in May 2003, it screams Xbox without feeling forced. Apart from the dedicated Xbox button on the left handle, the controller’s aesthetic does the job of selling Microsoft’s new ‘this is an Xbox’ mantra.

It feels premium to the touch, and at just 138g, it strikes a great balance between heft and portability. The shoulder triggers are decently sized, with ease of access to drive across the desert in Forza Horizon 5 or obliterate hordes of the undead in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6. Each of the face buttons is pleasingly responsive, offering sturdy resistance without feeling too difficult to engage with. The downside of the controller’s interactivity is the analog sticks, though.

They’re not bad quality, but if your hands are a little bigger and you’ve got stubby thumbs like me, you may struggle to play for extended periods. In comparison, they’re similar to the Nintendo Switch Lite, which still makes my hands ache to this day. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate titles like Skate 3 struggle a bit in this regard, as precisely hitting nollie-based tricks or 360 flips is more difficult than normal.

Granted, it’s a niche situation, but it’s something to be aware of if you’re playing Game Pass games that require precision. The Backbone’s USB-C output means it works with any of the best Android phones, including my Nothing Phone (3a), as well as my iPhone 15 Pro, so it’s nice and versatile.

There’s a USB-C pass-through port on the bottom of the Backbone, which is exceptionally handy for charging my phone without removing the controller. This means the controller draws power from the device it’s plugged into, but fortunately, the impact is barely noticeable. I played over two hours of dropping into Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile and didn’t see any huge dips in battery life than normal. If you need to swap to a device that has a better battery capacity, though, then Backbone includes two magnetic pads to support your phone with or without a case. Additionally, there’s a 3.5mm auxiliary port for your headphones.

The secret weapon of the Backbone experience, though, is the company’s iOS and Android app. Typically, Xbox Cloud Gaming and PS Remote Play use dedicated applications. This goes for all the free mobile games occupying your storage, too. Here, Backbone brings together your entire library in a sleek dashboard.

The Backbone app organizes games by recently played titles and platforms, while even offering some recommendations. It’s a design ethos similar to Steam OS or front-end programs like PlayNite for the Asus ROG Ally, truly making your mobile feel like a portable powerhouse. Backbone even throws in a month of Game Pass Ultimate for free.

Although the Backbone Xbox Edition controller is on the expensive side at $109.99/£88.00, I can’t recommend it enough. If you can afford it, Backbone’s latest controller is more than worth considering. With a sleek design and superb build quality, this is undoubtedly the way forward when it comes to playing Game Pass titles or streaming triple-A PS5 games to your mobile. It’ll take a lot to dethrone it, but it’s easily one of the greatest controllers to hit the market in 2025.

