In the latest wave of unexpected remasters, Backyard Baseball '01 is definitely one we didn't see coming. The beloved sports game from Humongous Entertainment is a childhood staple for many, and now, a new generation of players can experience it with some modern-day polish. However, there is a small tweak to the game's roster.

The news of the Backyard Baseball '01 remaster comes straight from the MLB account on social media platform X, which confirms that "Backyard Baseball '01 is officially back and coming to mobile and Steam on [Tuesday] July 8 [2025]." It follows last year's re-release of Backyard Baseball '97, and at this rate, we expect more remasters to come. Baseball Sports: Baseball 2015 is the last mainline entry into the baseball game series.

Something tells me that the game is about baseball. Like most remasters, there are always a few changes to the expected. Just look at the upcoming Tony Hawk Pro Skater 3+4 remaster collection and its lack of a traditional career mode.

Luckily, Backyard Baseball '01 isn't quite as egregious, as the MLB clarifies, "The game will feature 28 of the original 31 MLB Pros, along with official MLB marks, including usage of individual team logos, names and more."

Losing a couple of athletes isn't too bad, right? According to its Steam Marketplace listing, players can expect the following MLB professionals to return:

Derek Jeter

Alex Rodriguez

Cal Ripken Jr.

Sammy Sosa

Mike Piazza

Randy Johnson

Nomar Garciaparra

Jeff Bagwell

Jason Giambi

Chipper Jones

Jeromy Burnitz

Mark McGwire

Shawn Green

Vladimir Guerrero

Kenny Lofton

Jason Kendall

Barry Larkin

Marty Cordova

Mo Vaughn

Raul Mondesi

Curt Schilling

Alex Gonzalez

Juan Gonzalez

Larry Walker

Carlos Beltran

Tony Gwynn

Ivan Rodriguez

Jose Canseco

"Without having access to the source code, there are hard limitations on the experience we can create. As an example, we can't use the original 32-bit code to support modern macOS, as even with an incredibly clever wrapper, macOS can't execute the binaries," the listing adds.

There's still no word on Steam Deck verification, but we don't foresee any issues. Alongside handheld PCs, Backyard Baseball '01 is also launching on iPhone and Android devices, but don't expect it to be a free mobile game.

For more of the latest mobile hardware and gaming news, whether you're diving into the best Steam Deck games or the best Switch games, follow us on Google News to stay in the loop. Or, if you're more of a console gamer, check out our Nintendo Switch 2 review.