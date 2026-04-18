ARC Raiders and Clair Obscur Expedition 33 score big at the BAFTA Games Awards, but this indie gem is the real winner

The BAFTA Games Awards celebrate not just the best in gaming annually, but works of art that you might normally overlook. With all the BAFTA Game Award winners announced, some heavy hitters are taking home statues, including Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 and Death Stranding 2. However, there's one title that is especially worth trying, whether you're booting up a Nintendo Switch, Steam Deck, or PS5. Let's talk about Blue Prince.

Created almost entirely in a solo feat by developer Tonda Ros, Blue Prince is discussed fondly here at Pocket Tactics. You've likely seen loads of creators singing its praises, whether that's Markiplier or speedrunner Smallant. But what actually is it? In a nutshell, you're tasked with finding the hidden 46th room in a mysterious mansion. The thing is, the mansion's layout shifts every day, with fresh puzzles and lore to uncover along the way. It's a real head spinner.

Last month, the Nintendo Indie World showcase gave us a proper surprise: a shadow drop of the game on Nintendo Switch. However, long before this version came around, Pocket Tactics' Quinn Collins had taken up the mantle of our resident Blue Prince hype spreader. Honestly, you won't find anyone else as passionate about this game. But don't just take my word for it, here's what Quinn has to say about the new Switch game.

"The vast number of layers in Blue Prince is so complex that you find it almost inconceivable how deep the whole thing goes - both literally and metaphorically - while you're picking them apart. Each mystery is shrouded in secrets both unseen and in plain sight, lying in wait for you to discover, even as you realize the answer has been in front of you the whole time - you just weren't looking at it. It's a masterclass of a unique roguelike with a genius format and a perfectly designed game. It absolutely deserved to pick up the award for Best Game Design after a generational snub at The Game Awards in December."

But the snub era is over. Blue Prince is now the proud winner of the BAFTA Games Award for Game Design. It's another accolade for Ros' studio Dogubomb, following wins for Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game and Outstanding Achievement in Game Design at the 29th Annual D.I.C.E. Awards. As I mentioned earlier, it stands alongside some impressive titles. Here's a rundown of the full list of winners:

Animation - Dispatch

Artistic Achievement - Death Stranding 2

Audio Achievement - Dispatch

Best Game - Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

British Game - Atomfall

Debut Game - Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Evolving Game - No Man's Sky

Family - Lego Party!

Fellowship - Ilkka Paananen, Supercell

Game Beyond Entertainment - Despelote

Game Design - Blue Prince

Lead Performance - Jennifer English, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Multiplayer - Arc Raiders

Music - Ghost of Yōtei

Narrative - Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2

New Intellectual Property - South of Midnight

Performer In A Supporting role - Jeffrey Wright, Dispatch

Technical Achievement - Ghost of Yōtei

If Quinn's words on Blue Prince are enough to convince you to give it a try, you can pick it for your handheld PC with a sweet 61% discount on Loaded.