BAFTA Games in Concert to feature Assassin's Creed, Baldur's Gate 3, and more

If you're a fan of videogame scores and soundtracks, you're not going to want to miss the BAFTA Games in Concert event. Taking place at Royal Festival Hall, part of London's Southbank Centre, on January 31, 2026, this performance from the BBC Concert Orchestra consists of some of the best music from the last 20 years of gaming, including pieces from Assassin's Creed, Tomb Raider: Legend, and much more.

The BAFTA Games in Concert event is a celebration of two decades of BAFTA award-winning and nominated games, touching on everything from indie hits Everybody's Gone To The Rapture and Cuphead to blockbusters such as Baldur's Gate 3 and Hitman: Contracts. Those are just a few of the titles featuring as part of the performance, too, with more announcements and special guest reveals to come.

You can pick up tickets for the event via the official BAFTA Games in Concert site, with prices starting at just £28. If you're reading this from outside of the UK, don't worry, as an international tour is coming; we're just still waiting on the full details regarding regions and venues. If you want to keep up with the latest, be sure to keep an eye on the BAFTA Games social media channels.

According to the website, the BAFTA Games in Concert event also features "dynamic visuals, gameplay, and imagery," which should make for quite an immersive experience. Heading up the BBC Concert Orchestra performing the music is composer and conductor Austin Wintory, who you might know for his work on Journey and Assassin's Creed Syndicate. It's fitting that Wintory is waving the baton, as Journey is the only game we haven't mentioned yet that also features as part of the performance.

