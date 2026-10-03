Bahay Kubo Garden codes October 2026

Redeem these new Roblox Bahay Kubo Garden codes for free pesos, potions, and seeds to boost your crops.

Bahay Kubo Garden codes: A Roblox character holding a yellow fruit
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Use our Bahay Kubo Garden codes to grab some free seeds, pesos, and potions to kickstart your farming journey. This game is a pretty typical farming sim, but it's got a distinctly Southeast Asian theme, setting it apart from the likes of Grow a Garden.

We look for new Bahay Kubo Garden codes regularly, so bookmark this page and check back often to grab some more rare seeds and luck boosts.

Here are all the new Bahay Kubo Garden codes:

  • FIRSTDAYOGPACK - one OG arch and one OG egg (requires 17 minutes of play time, 20 fruits harvested, and ten seeds planted)
  • TESTER - rewards (only for testers)
  • CONTENTCREATOROCT2 - rewards (only for content creators)
  • BAHAYKUBO - 500 pesos and three mango seeds
  • RELEASE - 1k pesos and one luck potion II

For even more freebies across the best Roblox games, check out our list of Roblox codes next.

Bahay Kubo Garden codes: A screenshot of the codes box with Pocket Tactics in the slot and a PT logo in the top right corner

How do I redeem Bahay Kubo Garden codes?

Redeeming Bahay Kubo Garden codes is super simple. All you have to do is:

  • Launch Bahay Kubo Garden in Roblox
  • Follow the short tutorial
  • Tap the Codes button in the top right corner
  • Copy and paste one of our codes into the box and hit Redeem
  • Enjoy your freebies!

How do I get some extra Bahay Kubo Garden rewards?

There's a really easy way to get some extra rewards in Bahay Kubo Garden. If you tap the Rewards button, it will tell you to join the nambawan Roblox group and like the game. Then you'll receive 2.5k pesos, a common egg, a growth potion III, and a luck potion IV.

Bahay Kubo Garden codes: A screenshot of a Discord server invite with a PT logo in the top right corner

Is there a Bahay Kubo Garden Discord server?

Yes, there is a Bahay Kubo Garden Discord. You can click here to join the server and gain access to all the latest announcements and updates, sneak peeks at upcoming content, and casual chats with other players in both English and Tagalog.

How do I get more Bahay Kubo Garden codes?

The easiest way to get more Bahay Kubo Garden codes is to bookmark this page and check back often. The game's Discord server doesn't have a dedicated codes channel, so instead of wasting time trawling through the updates and announcements, let us do the hard work. We'll find the latest freebies for you so you can focus on growing your farm.

Make sure you bookmark this page and check back again soon for even more of the latest Bahay Kubo Garden codes.

If you’re looking for a Roblox or rhythm game aficionado or obsessive Pokéfan, Daz is the person you should seek out. They’ll give any genre a go at least once, but tend to gravitate towards anything with cutesy aesthetics. They like exploring the cosmos in Honkai Star Rail, hunting down shinies in Pokémon Go, and catching up on the goings-on in Teyvat. Daz is also a fan of a bargain, so they love testing out the best 4G phones on the market like the Tecno Pova 5, and seeking out indie gem deals on the Nintendo eShop. They freelanced for years and still occasionally dabble in writing for Wargamer and PCGamesN, as well as streaming indie games on Twitch. Daz’s expert gaming opinion is that you can get by just fine with a full team of four-stars in Genshin Impact.