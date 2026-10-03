Bahay Kubo Garden codes October 2026

Use our Bahay Kubo Garden codes to grab some free seeds, pesos, and potions to kickstart your farming journey. This game is a pretty typical farming sim, but it's got a distinctly Southeast Asian theme, setting it apart from the likes of Grow a Garden.

We look for new Bahay Kubo Garden codes regularly, so bookmark this page and check back often to grab some more rare seeds and luck boosts.

Here are all the new Bahay Kubo Garden codes:

FIRSTDAYOGPACK - one OG arch and one OG egg (requires 17 minutes of play time, 20 fruits harvested, and ten seeds planted)

- one OG arch and one OG egg (requires 17 minutes of play time, 20 fruits harvested, and ten seeds planted) TESTER - rewards (only for testers)

- rewards (only for testers) CONTENTCREATOROCT2 - rewards (only for content creators)

- rewards (only for content creators) BAHAYKUBO - 500 pesos and three mango seeds

- 500 pesos and three mango seeds RELEASE - 1k pesos and one luck potion II

For even more freebies across the best Roblox games, check out our list of Roblox codes next.

How do I redeem Bahay Kubo Garden codes?

Redeeming Bahay Kubo Garden codes is super simple. All you have to do is:

Launch Bahay Kubo Garden in Roblox

Follow the short tutorial

Tap the Codes button in the top right corner

Copy and paste one of our codes into the box and hit Redeem

Enjoy your freebies!

How do I get some extra Bahay Kubo Garden rewards?

There's a really easy way to get some extra rewards in Bahay Kubo Garden. If you tap the Rewards button, it will tell you to join the nambawan Roblox group and like the game. Then you'll receive 2.5k pesos, a common egg, a growth potion III, and a luck potion IV.

Is there a Bahay Kubo Garden Discord server?

Yes, there is a Bahay Kubo Garden Discord. You can click here to join the server and gain access to all the latest announcements and updates, sneak peeks at upcoming content, and casual chats with other players in both English and Tagalog.

How do I get more Bahay Kubo Garden codes?

The easiest way to get more Bahay Kubo Garden codes is to bookmark this page and check back often. The game's Discord server doesn't have a dedicated codes channel, so instead of wasting time trawling through the updates and announcements, let us do the hard work. We'll find the latest freebies for you so you can focus on growing your farm.

Make sure you bookmark this page and check back again soon for even more of the latest Bahay Kubo Garden codes.