It appears that everyone’s favorite card game will soon rival Fortnite with how many cosmetic crossovers it has as this new, free Balatro update adds more facecards themed around iconic game characters.

The latest content comes as part of the fourth ‘Friends of Jimbo’ update, where themed card skins appear in-game for free. This time, you get designs inspired by characters from Assassin’s Creed, Bugsnax, Critical Role, Civilization 7, Dead by Daylight, Fallout, Slay the Princess, and Rust.

These add to a great roster of previous themed card designs from popular triple-A and indie games like Cult of the Lamb, Stardew Valley, and Vampire Survivors, along with CD Projekt Red’s Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher. If you’re not sure where these fancy designs are located in the game, head to the settings menu and then click the customize deck option.

In another surprising move, Balatro is also now on Xbox Game Pass, which means you can take it with you on mobile without paying extra if you’re already subscribed. If not, it’s $9.99 on Google Play and the App Store – a very reasonable price for one of the best mobile games – and Switch games – out there. It’s also on Apple Arcade for those who may have the service already, if not you can grab a free trial from the link above.

Balatro just keeps on winning, it seems. Not only does it have collaborations with plenty of huge gaming franchises – including adding Jimbo to Wildfrost – but it’s also the most-played game on Steam Deck in the past week, month, and year at the time of writing.

If you’re not already playing Balatro, why not? If it’s because you need one of the best gaming phones (or the best budget gaming phones), we can help you out so you can game to your heart’s content on the go.