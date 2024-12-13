The Game Awards are here once again, and among the standout winners of the night is Balatro, managing to pick up the prestigious Mobile Game of the Year award, beating out some stiff competition in the form of Zenless Zone Zero, Wuthering Waves, Pokémon TCG Pocket.

Admittedly, while those other games would also have been worthy winners, Balatro is easily one of the best mobile games to release in 2024, taking the world by storm, mixing roguelike mechanics with a poker game. The Joker cards are the real stars of the show, each one changing the game and throwing some curveballs. You also need to carefully consider the deck you use and build, as they can have some unique effects.

If you want to know just how good it is, Balatro didn’t just get a nomination for Mobile Game of the Year; it also bagged a nomination for Best Debut Indie Game (which it won), Indie Game of the Year (another win), and the biggest award of them all, Game of the Year. Of course, playing it for yourself is the best way to discover just how good it is.

You can give Balatro a try on iOS and Android for $9.99. However, it also happens to be one of the best Apple Arcade games, so if you’re a subscriber, make sure you check it out.

While we have to give a huge congratulations to Balatro, we also have to say well done to the other nominees, and if you’re a fan of them, we have some great content you can check out, including our Zenless Zone Zero tier list and Pokémon TCG Pocket deck guide.