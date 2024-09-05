Balatro brings 2024’s best card game to iPhone and Android

A Balatro mobile release date is just around the corner and is set to appear on both Apple and Android devices later this month. We’re already preparing ourselves for a noticeable dip in productivity, because the game was already enthralling enough, with creepy aesthetics, poker without having to actually learn how to play, and roguelike mechanics. But now we get Balatro on mobile, with the card builder set to release on the App Store – as well as part of Apple Arcade subscriptions – and Google Play stores on September 26.

The official Balatro Twitter account recently revealed the mobile port, and as if reading our minds, firmly permitted us to ignore the need for focus. There’s only Balatro. Now that we can pop such a critically acclaimed and devilishly moreish game in our back pockets, as well as save it a spot on our list of best mobile games, we’re just as excited as you are to give our last few brain cells to the cards. The house always wins, after all.

Considering the fact that Balatro has already sold a cool million copies across multiple platforms, including the Switch, it stands to reason that publisher Playstack and solo developer Localthunk want to spread the deck to seemingly everyone on planet Earth. Productivity be damned, indeed.

If you haven’t heard of the game yet, it’s a poker-themed roguelike, which doesn’t sound like it should go together, but we promise you, it does. You don’t even need to be a professional poker player to go for a win, because illegal card hands and sneaky moves are welcomed, which only adds to an already super satisfying gameplay loop. It’s silly, it’s fun, and once you start you simply can’t stop, so we’re looking forward to seeing how many hours we accidentally waste searching for crazy jokers and triggering ultra-satisfying combos.

