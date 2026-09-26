Ball vs Ball codes September 2026

Unstoppable force meets immovable object meets Ball vs Ball codes - we love this game because of its accurate physics, but the freebies also don't hurt either. It's fun to watch other people's matches playing out on the screen, but to join in the fun, you're going to need resources. Luckily for you, we've got the scoop.

Rewards mainly come in the form of coins, which you can use on the ball and explosion gachas. This means you can more easily take down your opponents - and do it in style at the same time. Good luck with your matches!

Here are all the new Ball vs Ball codes:

UPD5 - 100 coins

- 100 coins UPD4 - 100 coins

- 100 coins UPD3 - 100 coins

- 100 coins UPD2 - 100 coins

- 100 coins UPD1 - 100 coins

Make sure you're redeeming freebies from all your other favorite Roblox games with our list of Roblox codes.

How do I redeem my Ball vs Ball codes?

If you're confused about how and where to redeem Ball vs Ball codes, we've got all the answers below:

Launch Ball vs Ball on Roblox

Tap the present button and then hit 'codes'

Enter your code and hit redeem

Enjoy your new rewards

How do I get more Ball vs Ball codes?

Unfortunately, when we get more codes is completely up to the developer. There are times when freebies are more likely to come out - such as when the game updates or hits a visitor milestone - but other than that, it can be hard to predict. Just have fun knocking balls together, and forget about it for now - a watched pot never boils, after all. When you remember, we'll be here with all the latest codes for you, same as always.

Is there a Ball vs Ball Discord server?

There is a dedicated Ball vs Ball Discord server, which you can join here. You'll find a place to chat and trade with other players, somewhere to make suggestions and report bugs to the developers, and even dedicated channels for sharing your Ball vs Ball-inspired fan art. Enjoy your new corner of the Internet.