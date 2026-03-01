The new BanG Dream! game is gearing up for release, no matter where you are

Bilibili Game has announced that BanG Dream! Our Notes, the upcoming new mobile game in the Bandori series, is getting a global release in 2026 across Android and iOS. The story follows three familiar bands from across the multimedia project, and introduces two entirely new groups - millsage and Ikka Dumb Rock!

If, like me, you've been wanting to get into Bandori but find the years of rhythm games, anime, and live performances a bit overwhelming, BanG Dream! Our Notes is the perfect place to start fresh with the franchise, telling a new story with a mixture of fresh and familiar faces. You'll start off the story alongside MyGO!!!!! and Ave Mujica and "Guide each group from rehearsal studios to stadium shows, as you master tight, rhythm-based gameplay set to original, high-energy pop."

Much like its predecessor, BanG Dream! Girls Band Party, and other popular mobile rhythm games like Project Sekai, Our Notes combines rhythm gameplay with immersive, visual novel game-style storytelling and gorgeously illustrated gacha cards, allowing you to go beyond the stories told in the anime. We've also got a completely new game mode to look forward to in the form of real-time multiplayer battles, which I can't wait to try out.

Interestingly, this could be the first game in the Bandori series to release simultaneously worldwide. Bilibili Game and Bushiroad only announced the Japanese version in January of this year, and it's also not out yet, suggesting that we could see both versions arrive at the same time, or very close to each other. This would be a welcome change, given the year-long wait between the Japanese and global releases of Girls Band Party.

BanG Dream! Our Notes release date speculation

Based on this announcement, we expect BanG Dream! Our Notes to arrive in the first half of 2026. The free mobile game is coming to Android and iOS globally, with English, Traditional Chinese, and Korean language support from launch. To stay in the loop about the game's release, check out the official website, Twitter/X account, Facebook page, and Discord server.

That's everything we know about the BanG Dream! Our Notes global launch so far. While we wait to hear more from MyGO!!!!! and the gang, consider checking out our Project Sekai events guide to immerse yourself in a different multimedia project. Or, visit our list of the best mobile games of this year to find your new favorite.