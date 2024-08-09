We saw the first teasers of HMD’s Barbie flip phone in February, and now we’ve got a proper look. The flip phone caused quite a stir at MWC 2024, and everyone was eager to get a glance at it. Unfortunately, it was nowhere to be found. All we saw was a pink Barbie logo along with a promise that it was on its way.

Now, we finally get a peek at the device. It has just passed through China’s TENAA certification agency (via GSMArena), and as a result, pictures and details have surfaced on the organization’s website.

The phone is very retro, and presumably, it’ll come at an affordable price. It’s a classic flip phone, with physical number keys and a removable battery. Of course, it comes in Barbie’s signature pink colorway and has prominent Barbie logos on the front and rear, which might be enough to see it land on our guide to the best flip phones as a niche pick.

As for the specs, they’re not likely to wow you. There’s a 1.77-inch 128x160px TFT display on the outside and a 240x320px 2.8-inch LCD inside. The single camera has a minuscule 0.3MP resolution, and there’s an unspecified 1GHz processor with 64MB of RAM and 128MB of storage. Yeah, you read that right; that’s megabytes, not gigabytes. It at least has microSD card support, so you can expand your storage up to 32GB.

The phone supports Bluetooth and weighs just 123 grams. It only has a 1,450 mAh battery, but with specs like these, that could still result in a very long battery life. It’s all about efficiency, and if the Barbie movie taught us anything, this icon is more than efficient.

HMD has announced that the phone is launching on August 28, and if you’re looking for a digital detox not offered by the best Android phones, it could be just the thing.