Batman Arkham Shadow director teases Meta Quest's 'thrilling' future, and Beat Saber influence on the VR hit

I'll be the first to be honest - as soon as Batman: Arkham Shadow was revealed, even as a Meta Quest 3 exclusive, I was sure that the VR game would be a hit. Sure, it helped that I was a big fan of the Caped Crusader anyway, and I already owned a Quest 3 headset, but the atmosphere was clear from the get-go, and one year later, Batman Arkham Shadow has earned a rightful spot in the best VR games.

As an exclusive to one of the best VR headsets on the market, Batman: Arkham Shadow was always going to feel like a spin-off from Rocksteady's series. However, the Meta-owned developer, Camouflaj, did an excellent job at not only adapting Arkham's fantastic combat to virtual reality, but also making the Dark Knight feel just like the rest of the Arkham franchise - even though you're playing as him in a first-person point of view.

To celebrate one year of Arkham Shadow's release, we spoke to the game's director, Ryan Payton, about the development of the Quest 3 game, as well as whether a sequel is planned for one of the best Batman games (spoiler: no comment there). And, if you're looking to celebrate alongside us, you can always buy a copy of Batman: Arkham Shadow on the Meta Horizon store.

Pocket Tactics: Batman: Arkham Shadow is an entry into a very popular existing franchise. How was it taking the reins from Rocksteady, but giving Arkham Shadow its own personality?

Ryan Payton: Giving Batman: Arkham Shadow its own personality wasn't something I was overtly concerned with, as I believe Camouflaj has a distinct approach to the games it develops. Anyone familiar with our previous titles, from République or Marvel's Iron Man VR, knows that we strive to balance deep gameplay with meaningful stories, all while pushing the technical limits of the platforms we're targeting. That same philosophy guided Arkham Shadow from its inception.

The greater challenge was ensuring the game felt authentically Arkham. The legacy of Rocksteady's work looms large, and rightly so-those games set a remarkably high bar. Roughly a third of my time was devoted to research and direction specifically focused on preserving that legacy. I replayed the earlier Arkham titles frequently, took extensive notes, compiled hundreds of screenshots, and frequently shared direction to the team to ensure that every element felt true to the Arkham legacy. The most rewarding part of the launch was seeing players recognize both the distinct Camouflaj DNA and the respect we had for the source material.

With expectations rightfully high, what was it like announcing a VR-only game in such a beloved series? How did you manage the reactions?

One of the reasons I was drawn to the project was precisely because the expectations were so high. We like difficult challenges here at Camouflaj, and this one had plenty: a beloved IP, a community starving for a new entry in the franchise, and the fact that we [were] prepping the first-ever full-length built-for-VR Arkham game.

When we revealed the game five months ahead of launch, the initial reaction online was mixed, to put it lightly. Many fans were excited that a new Arkham game was on the horizon, but disappointed that Arkham Shadow was exclusive to a VR platform they didn't own. We understood that frustration and spent weeks listening closely to the community. Our goal became to show that we weren't simply assuming players would embrace it because of the Arkham name, but for fans to know we were one of them, that we respected what made Arkham special, and that we were doing everything in our power to deliver something we thought they'd love.

Over time, our relationship with the Arkham community evolved into something beautiful. By launch, the community's enthusiasm transformed into genuine excitement, and that positivity continued through our post-launch updates. Seeing that shift from skepticism to celebration was one of the most rewarding experiences of my 20-year career.

Arkham Shadow translates the franchise's signature combat to VR with a rhythm-based approach. How did that design come about?

Before we brought the pitch to WB Games, my biggest concern was the combat. Arkham combat is so iconic and has influenced so many games that I wasn't sure we could do it justice in VR. That changed when I spoke with our Design Director, Ryan Darcey, who, within minutes, outlined an exciting solution. Referencing Beat Saber and Superhot VR, Darcey described a vision where players didn't move awkwardly with a stick, but instead engaged enemies naturally by punching toward them, triggering cinematic, fluid transitions that felt truly Arkham. The prototype he and the team built quickly dispelled all doubts, and what started as our biggest technical and design challenge became one of the game's defining strengths.

What was it like working with Meta on a Quest 3 and 3S exclusive ahead of the headset's launch?

Being part of Meta's first-party ecosystem gives us early access to hardware, which is an exciting perk. From the outset, we knew Arkham Shadow had to demonstrate the full potential of Quest 3 and 3S both in fidelity and innovation.

The team pushed the hardware, especially with real-time lighting and shadows, which are difficult to achieve on standalone VR. Early in development, we also learned the game was being considered as a pack-in title for Quest 3 and 3S, which was an exciting but weighty responsibility. That level of visibility brought pressure, but we thrive on that. Looking back, I think the effort paid off as Arkham Shadow became a showcase for what standalone VR can achieve.

Are there any plans for a direct sequel to Arkham Shadow?

Sorry, I can't comment on future projects.

Given the opportunity, what superhero would you like to develop a VR game for?

I think we're already quite spoiled for choice in VR, from Iron Man VR to Arkham VR, and soon another Quest 3-exclusive game in Deadpool VR coming from our sister studio, Twisted Pixel, on November 18!

The technology behind VR is evolving quickly. What would you like to see from a future Meta Quest 4?

As Meta CTO Andrew Bosworth often says, we're always working on future hardware. As a developer, I'm excited by continual improvements in power, optics, and the kinds of innovations the public isn't able to yet predict. Without speaking to specifics, I'll just say that being at Meta gives us a front-row seat to what's next, and it's thrilling.

Were there any elements you had to cut due to hardware constraints?

Every developer wants more fidelity and performance-that's just part of the job. But honestly, I'm amazed by what the Quest 3 can do. Arkham Shadow runs with real-time lighting, complex shadows, over a dozen enemies on-screen, highly accurate motion controls, and spatialized audio, all at 72 frames per second per eye.

When you take a step back, it's remarkable what hundreds of people across hardware, Horizon OS, and the Arkham Shadow development team [were] able to achieve together. As game developers, we always want more, but in this case, I just marveled at what we were able to achieve with the technology afforded to us.

Would you consider a PC port in the future?

We're quite busy on what's next, and Batman: Arkham Shadow remains a Quest 3 and Quest 3S exclusive.

What Batman story or villain would you adapt next if you could?

After launch, we were given the rare opportunity to spend over three months fully focused on expanding Arkham Shadow-adding new storylines, challenge maps, quality of life improvements, and more via free updates, culminating in the Game of the Year update this February. This allowed us to explore areas of the game's story that we didn't have time to do with the core game, and for that, we're forever grateful for that opportunity!

It was an incredible experience, and I'm deeply grateful to Meta, WB Games, and DC for trusting us to build on the incredible foundation laid out by Rocksteady and WB Montreal. Ultimately, Batman: Arkham Shadow-and its success-belongs to the community. Their feedback, passion, and high expectations pushed us to deliver the best game Camouflaj has yet made.

While there's no confirmation here on a Batman: Arkham Shadow sequel (sadly), it was great to get an insight into the development process of my favorite game of 2024. I strongly suggest grabbing the Woojer Vest 3 if you haven't played this Arkham game just yet, as getting punched and feeling it in real life adds to the whole feeling like Batman vibe. However, you can also check out the best DC games if you're waiting to pick up a new headset (however, I do recommend getting a Quest 3 from Amazon, as it's really immersive).