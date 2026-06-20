Battle Piece codes June 2026

Redeem these new Roblox Battle Piece codes for free race orbs, trait gems, and boosted stats.

Battle Piece codes: A close-up of a Roblox character in a red beanie and PT shirt, crossing their arms really strangely
Daz Skubich Avatar

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Use our Battle Piece codes to beef up your fighter and take down everyone who stands in your way. With race orbs, trait gems, and more on offer, you can grow in power at lightning speed to prove your strength to your peers.

We're on the lookout for new Battle Piece codes all the time, so bookmark this page and come back to visit the next time you need some more gems.

Here are all the new Battle Piece codes:

  • SORRYFORDAILYREWARDBUG - three race orbs (new!)
  • 100KVisitsWow - five trait gems (new!)
  • 5KLikesLEZZGO - five race orbs (new!)
  • 3KLIKESSSSS - five trait gems
  • 2KTHUMBSUP - five trait gems
  • 1KLikes - five race orbs
  • HW_SpecialCode - rewards
  • JixxyJax - rewards
  • Alpha - double exp for ten minutes
  • Release - double exp for 15 minutes

Battle Piece isn't the only Roblox game out there with codes to claim, so check out our list of Roblox codes next.

Battle Piece codes: A screenshot of the Battle Piece store menu with Pocket Tactics in the code box and a PT logo in the top right corner

How do I redeem Battle Piece codes?

Redeeming Battle Piece codes couldn't be simpler. All you have to do is:

  • Open Battle Piece in Roblox
  • Like the game and join the Studio Multiverse group
  • Tap the Menu
  • Hit the Store icon
  • Scroll to the bottom
  • Copy and paste one of our codes into the box and tap Enter on your keyboard
  • Enjoy your freebies

What are Battle Piece codes?

Battle Piece codes are special passwords that you can redeem in-game for freebies. These include race orbs, trait gems, and exp boosts. Use these materials to level up your fighter and take down more powerful NPCs, as well as your fellow players. These codes tend to drop around significant game milestones, so keep your eyes peeled and share the game around for more.

Battle Piece codes: A screenshot of a Discord server invite with a PT logo in the top right corner

Is there a Battle Piece Discord server?

Yes, there is a Battle Piece Discord server. You can join the server by clicking here to read the latest updates, watch videos, and take part in polls.

How do I get more Battle Piece codes?

The easiest way to get more Battle Piece codes is to bookmark this page and check back in often. While you're grinding quests and leveling up, we do the hard work of finding and verifying new codes for you. Simply check our list as it's always up to date. If you have a spare moment, you can also look in the game's Discord server and community group for fresh codes.

If you’re looking for a rhythm game aficionado or obsessive Pokéfan, Daz is the person you should seek out. They’ll give any genre a go at least once and love a few Roblox games, but tend to gravitate towards anything with cutesy aesthetics. They like exploring the cosmos in Honkai Star Rail, hunting down shinies in Pokémon Go, and catching up on the goings-on in Teyvat. Daz is also a fan of a bargain, so they love testing out the best 4G phones on the market like the Tecno Pova 5, and seeking out indie gem deals on the Nintendo eShop. They freelanced for years and still occasionally dabble in writing for Wargamer and PCGamesN, as well as streaming indie games on Twitch. Daz’s expert gaming opinion is that you can get by just fine with a full team of four-stars in Genshin Impact.

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