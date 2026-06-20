Battle Piece codes June 2026

Use our Battle Piece codes to beef up your fighter and take down everyone who stands in your way. With race orbs, trait gems, and more on offer, you can grow in power at lightning speed to prove your strength to your peers.

We're on the lookout for new Battle Piece codes all the time, so bookmark this page and come back to visit the next time you need some more gems.

Here are all the new Battle Piece codes:

SORRYFORDAILYREWARDBUG - three race orbs (new!)

- three race orbs (new!) 100KVisitsWow - five trait gems (new!)

- five trait gems (new!) 5KLikesLEZZGO - five race orbs (new!)

- five race orbs (new!) 3KLIKESSSSS - five trait gems

- five trait gems 2KTHUMBSUP - five trait gems

- five trait gems 1KLikes - five race orbs

- five race orbs HW_SpecialCode - rewards

- rewards JixxyJax - rewards

- rewards Alpha - double exp for ten minutes

- double exp for ten minutes Release - double exp for 15 minutes

Battle Piece isn't the only Roblox game out there with codes to claim, so check out our list of Roblox codes next.

How do I redeem Battle Piece codes?

Redeeming Battle Piece codes couldn't be simpler. All you have to do is:

Open Battle Piece in Roblox

Like the game and join the Studio Multiverse group

Tap the Menu

Hit the Store icon

Scroll to the bottom

Copy and paste one of our codes into the box and tap Enter on your keyboard

Enjoy your freebies

What are Battle Piece codes?

Battle Piece codes are special passwords that you can redeem in-game for freebies. These include race orbs, trait gems, and exp boosts. Use these materials to level up your fighter and take down more powerful NPCs, as well as your fellow players. These codes tend to drop around significant game milestones, so keep your eyes peeled and share the game around for more.

Is there a Battle Piece Discord server?

Yes, there is a Battle Piece Discord server. You can join the server by clicking here to read the latest updates, watch videos, and take part in polls.

How do I get more Battle Piece codes?

The easiest way to get more Battle Piece codes is to bookmark this page and check back in often. While you're grinding quests and leveling up, we do the hard work of finding and verifying new codes for you. Simply check our list as it's always up to date. If you have a spare moment, you can also look in the game's Discord server and community group for fresh codes.