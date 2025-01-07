Has it really been 15 years since Bayonetta slashed its way across our screens? Don’t worry, we feel just as flabbergasted about it, too. To mark this monumental time for the acclaimed action-adventure series, developer Platinum Games is taking a moment to reflect on the game’s impact. However, this isn’t just a fleeting moment of celebration, as the studio is only just getting started with its festivities.

You may not know it, but 2025 is actually poised to be the year of Bayonetta – or that’s at least how Platinum Games sees it. In a recent blog post, the studio expresses its gratitude toward the game’s fervent playerbase: “It is because of you, our fans, that we are able to celebrate this special milestone […] since its inception, Platinum Games has continued to push the boundaries of action games. In 2009, we were able to deliver a brand-new action experience with the release of Bayonetta, which is a title that we are still very proud of to this day.”

Despite adding that “Bayonetta has been an invaluable journey for us,” the developer isn’t resting on their laurels for long, as it teases that the year ahead contains a multitude of celebratory events and surprises. “We would like to celebrate this momentous occasion with everyone around the world – and officially kick off our special ’Bayonetta 15th anniversary year’ lasting for one full year,” Platinum Games confirms. Yes, you read that right, a full year of Bayonetta goodness. But what exactly does the company have up its sleeve?

Naturally, Platinum Games is playing its cards close to its chest for now. However, fans of the franchise are encouraged to “keep an eye on our social media channels and this page to stay up to date on the various announcements we have planned.”

The last mainline entry, Bayonetta 3, was released in 2022, while a prequel – Bayonetta Origins: Cerezea and The Lost Demon – launched last year on Nintendo Switch. You can check out our glowing Bayonetta 3 review and Bayonetta Origins review, if you need a quick refresher.

Could these anniversary plans lead to the announcement of Bayonetta 4? Given that franchise helmer Hideo Kamiya has since left Platinum Games to form a new studio, Clovers Inc., we’re curious to see what direction the franchise will take.

Alongside these plans, if you’re feeling flush with your cash, a brand-new Bayonetta music box is now available through Wayo Records. Coming in at around $230, the unique piece of merchandise plays Mysterious Destiny, the main theme from Bayonetta.

