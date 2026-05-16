Be A Hair codes May 2026

In a world full of bald uncles, these Be A Hair codes are sure to get you far. Use these codes to net yourself free cash and units, expanding your collection of baldies and making even more money. It's pretty simple, really.

We look for new Be A Hair codes regularly, so make sure to bookmark this page and check in with us often for more freebies.

Here are all the new Be A Hair codes:

Secret - one Mr Dalek (new!)

Hair - 3k cash (new!)

Be A Hair isn't the only Roblox game with freebies on offer, so check out our list of Roblox codes for even more.

How do I redeem Be A Hair codes?

Redeeming Be A Hair codes is pretty simple. All you have to do is:

Launch Be A Hair on Roblox

Tap the Codes button

Copy and paste one of our codes into the box and hit Enter

Enjoy your freebies

What are Be A Hair codes?

Be A Hair codes are handy strings of letters and numbers that you can redeem in-game for boosts. The developer, Why Not Have Fun Guys, gives these codes out to celebrate updates and milestones, as well as to apologize for bugs.

Is there a Be A Hair Discord server?

Yes, there is a Be A Hair Discord server. You can join the server by clicking here to meet other players, read the latest updates, and share memes.

How do I get more Be A Hair codes?

The best way to get more Be A Hair codes is to bookmark this page and check back often. We do all the hard work of looking for and verifying new and existing codes, so you can get back to building your bald empire. If you have a few minutes, you can look for codes in the game's Discord server and Roblox group, too.

Expired codes:

sorry

Slap

FishFish

Make sure you bookmark this page and check back again soon for even more of the latest Be A Hair codes.