Be a Lucky Block codes March 2026

Games like Steal a Brainrot are rampant on Roblox, so it's always nice when one offers a bit of a twist. With our Be a Lucky Block codes guide, you can hopefully speed up the pace at which you can unlock the various brainrots. We're sure we don't need to tell you that RNG plays a serious part in this game, so having freebies that may up your chances of getting rarer brainrots is a blessing, honestly.

Of course, you can venture further and further away from your base to improve your luck, which we personally enjoy - it's a good incentive to explore all of the locations that the game has to offer. Still, we like to search for codes because, even though we enjoy exploring, we can't say no to a freebie.

Here are all of the new Be a Lucky Block codes:

RELEASE - get Brr Brr Patapim

Many other games also offer freebies, so make sure you stop by our Roblox codes page to see what else you can get.

How do I redeem Be a Lucky Block codes?

To redeem Be a Lucky Block codes, you need to follow these steps:

Launch Be a Lucky Block on Roblox

Tap the shop button

Select codes

Enter your code

Hit verify

Enjoy your freebie!

What are Be a Lucky Block codes?

Be a Lucky Block codes are an excellent way to get different in-game goodies, such as brainrots, though there's no clear release schedule for them yet. Most Roblox developers tend to hand them out for milestones, updates, and events, so it's best to bookmark this page and check in regularly in case xFrozen x Dudes does the same thing.

Is there a Be a Lucky Block Discord?

Yes, there is a Be a Luck Discord server that you can join if you want to be among the first to hear about the latest news and updates. It also makes you part of a community, where you might make some new friends or learn about different brainrots.

How do I get more Be a Lucky Block codes?

Staying up to date with the Discord server, the game's various social media channels, and the xFrozen x Dudes Roblox group are the best ways to discover new Be a Lucky Block codes. However, this is time-consuming, and, as we do it anyway, it's better for you to check in with us whenever you fancy a freebie.

We frequently search for new Be a Lucky Block codes, so make sure you drop by again soon.