Be a YouTuber codes February 2026

Who doesn't want to be a hit on the internet? With these Be a YouTuber codes, you can do just that. In Be a YouTuber, you can upload videos and make tons of money, then spend it on buying better YouTubers to work with. The better your team, the more money you make - and the coins and cash that you can get from these codes help you do that.

Check out the active codes below to fill your pockets - then you can hire the best of the best to get those videos rolling in.

Here are all the active Be a YouTuber codes:

50klikes - ten rebirth coins

- ten rebirth coins 30klikes - five rebirth coins

- five rebirth coins 20KLikes - five rebirth coins

- five rebirth coins release - 250 cash

We keep up with all the new Roblox codes out there, so you can get all manner of freebies in everything from anime to racing to more tycoon games.

How do I redeem Be a YouTuber codes?

Redeeming codes in Be a YouTuber is really easy; all you need to do is follow these steps:

Before you start, make sure to like the game and join its associated group

Then, open up Be a YouTuber

Click the basket-shaped shop icon

Scroll to the bottom of the menu

Paste or type in a code one at a time into the codes box

Hit redeem

Enjoy your freebies!

What are Be a YouTuber codes?

These codes are similar to most codes in other Roblox games. They're specific strings of words and numbers that celebrate the game's achievements, such as reaching a certain number of likes - each of which grants an item you can use as you play. Most codes so far give you rebirth coins, but some give cash, too.

How do I get more Be a YouTuber codes?

To get more codes to use in this game, you could go hunting in the My YouTube Empire Discord server, join the Roblox group, and keep an eye on the game's description on the Roblox page - or you could keep this guide bookmarked and check back regularly for more codes.

As soon as any new options release, we'll add them to our guide and make sure to remove any expired codes that no longer work.