Be Dino codes January 2026

Using our Be Dino codes is a great way to pad out your Dinodex with the fiercest predators from Earth's prehistoric eras. Use these codes to grab free T-Rexes, Gigantosauruses, and other carnivores so that you can dominate the arena.

We go digging for new Be Dino codes regularly, so make sure to bookmark this page and check back in with us often for the latest freebies.

Here are all the new Be Dino codes:

75KLIKES - 25k gems, one Dread Carnotaurus, one Palemaw Dilophosaurus, one Dread Gigantosaurus, one tier one medium food radius fossil, and one tier one medium XP fossil (new!)

HOLIDAY - 15k gems, one Skyrend T-Rex, one Apex Gigantosaurus, one Palemaw Dilophosaurus, one Stonecrest Cryolophosaurus, and one large XP boost

AMBER - one tier one small growth amber

If you're after even more freebies in the best Roblox games, check out our master list of Roblox codes next.

How do I redeem Be Dino codes?

Redeeming Be Dino codes is really simple. All you need to do is:

Open Be Dino in Roblox

Tap on the Shop

Click the Codes tab

Copy and paste one of our codes into the box and hit Redeem

Enjoy your freebies

What are Be Dino codes?

Be Dino codes are special passwords that the developer, Nibblebyte, gives out to players in exchange for freebies. These codes often unlock new dinos for your collection, as well as XP boosts and other handy stat modifiers. They often coincide with major content updates and game milestones, like the number of likes the game has.

Is there a Be Dino Discord server?

Yes, there is a Be Dino Discord server. You can join Nibblebyte's Discord server by clicking here to read the latest patch notes, take part in giveaways, and even check out the developer's other game, Don't Wake The Dinos.

How do I get more Be Dino codes?

The easiest way to get more Be Dino codes is to bookmark this page and check back often. We do all the hard work of scouring the internet for the freshest codes, so all you need to do is rely on us. If you want to check for yourself, you can look in the game's Discord server and Roblox group.

Expired codes:

CAPISPINO

CAPI

THANKSGIVING

SPOOKY

WOW50K

DRACO

AERODON

LIMITED

BIG25K

KING

YAY10K

DREX

LIVE25

LIKE500

Make sure you bookmark this page and check back again soon for even more of the latest Be Dino codes.