Be the Final Boss codes July 2026

It's time to enter your pro gamer era with Be the Final Boss codes, because we all know that you can't truly be a legend without a helping hand here and there. Even your favorite gamers know when to accept help from others, especially when it's free.

Codes offer rewards, including coins, so that you can pick up new units with which to take down your enemies. Saving your castle doesn't happen by itself, after all.

Here are all the new Be the Final Boss codes:

betheboss - 1k coins

Be sure to pick up all the Roblox codes on offer, so that you can get the maximum amount of freebies in your favorite Roblox games.

How do I redeem Be the Final Boss codes?

It couldn't be easier to redeem Be the Final Boss codes. We've got a handy guide to follow in case you're a bit stuck, though:

Launch Be the Final Boss on Roblox

Open the settings cog at the top of the screen

Scroll all the way down to the bottom of the settings and put your code in the box

Hit 'redeem' and find out what you got!

How do I get more Be the Final Boss codes?

It's hard to say when more codes will become available, as it's completely up to the whims of the developer to release freebies for us. You can petition them to try and release more, but you'll have better luck waiting, checking back in on this page every so often. As soon as a new one comes out, we'll update our list, and we'll also make sure we remove expired codes.

Is there a Be the Final Boss Discord server?

The developer of the game, Apparently Games Studio, does have a Discord server. Join it here for exclusive news, sneak peeks, events, and more. You can also talk strategy with other players, send bug reports, and suggest things to the developers to help the game grow.