Beat the Anime Boss codes September 2026

Use our Beat the Anime Boss codes to quickly scale up your attacking team and efficiently take down rare and powerful bosses from across the anime multiverse. You'll need tons of money and a sprinkling of luck to get far in this tycoon clicker game, so use these codes to boost your chances.

We look for new Beat the Anime Boss codes regularly, so bookmark this page and check back the next time your luck runs dry.

Here are all the new Beat the Anime Boss codes:

YO8KCCUYALL - Random Guy unit

- Random Guy unit WHATSUPEVERYONE - $5m

- $5m 500KVISITS - five big money potions, five big damage potions, and ten big luck potions

- five big money potions, five big damage potions, and ten big luck potions BOSSRAIDS - one rare artifact

Redeem even more freebies in the best Roblox games using our handy Roblox codes list.

How do I redeem Beat the Anime Boss codes?

Redeeming Beat the Anime Boss codes takes quite a few steps, so here are some instructions:

Join the Fun and Giggles Games group

Follow Fouxelefr and yevebie on Roblox

Open Beat the Anime Boss

Complete the short tutorial

Tap the Codes button

Copy and paste one of our codes into the box and hit Enter on your keyboard

Enjoy your freebies!

How do I get a free legendary unit in Beat the Anime Boss?

If your roll luck is failing you, don't worry! You can grab a free Lightning Assassin unit from the game's store simply by joining the group and liking the game. Considering you have to do half of this to redeem codes anyway, it's very easy to get your hands on this Killua-inspired powerhouse.

Is there a Beat the Anime Boss Discord server?

Yes, there is a Beat the Anime Boss Discord server. You can click here to join the server, granting you access to the latest announcements, community polls, and giveaways.

How do I get more Beat the Anime Boss codes?

The easiest way to get more Beat the Anime Boss codes is to bookmark this page and check back often. The game's Discord server does have a dedicated codes channel, but who knows how often the devs will update it? Instead, let us do the hard work of finding and verifying codes for you, so you can focus on taking down tough bosses.