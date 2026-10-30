Become a Striker codes October 2026

These Become a Striker codes can help you be the best striker your team has ever seen by letting you rewind any missed goals. Pass to players, shoot at the goal, and climb to the top of the table by winning nonstop.

There are a few codes already, with more on the way, to stock up on your rewinds and extra chances.

Here are the new Become a Striker codes:

GLOBALCUP - three rewinds and an extra chance

- three rewinds and an extra chance PENALTYKING - two extra chances

- two extra chances EXTRATIME - two rewinds

- two rewinds SAFEHANDS - one rewind and one extra chance

- one rewind and one extra chance LEGACY - three rewinds

For more Roblox codes, make sure to check out our best Roblox games list, which has sport-themed, anime-themed, movie-themed games and much more.

How do I redeem Become a Striker codes?

To redeem codes in Become a Striker, simply follow these steps:

Make sure to join the game's group first

Open up Become a Striker in Roblox

Complete the short tutorial

Once you're in the main menu, click the 'codes' button

Copy and paste or type a code into the box one at a time

Then hit redeem

Go and spend your free rewinds!

What are Become a Striker codes?

This latest soccer-style game is by Sub Studios, and that's who makes the codes that appear for it, too. They're all made specifically to use in Become a Striker and give you free rewinds and extra chances so you can score that goal after all.

Is there a Become a Striker Discord?

You can join an official Discord server for Become a Striker and talk all things soccer with other players. If you need some tips on shooting a ball from one end of the pitch to the other, there's sure to be someone who can help. You can also see any information about updates or fixes here, too.

Expired codes:

CHAMPIONSCUP

SPANISHLIGA

HATTRICK

SUPERSAVE

Keep this page bookmarked for more Become a Striker codes.