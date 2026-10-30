Become a Striker codes October 2026

Find all the new Become a Striker codes in our guide, then redeem them for free items in the Roblox game.

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These Become a Striker codes can help you be the best striker your team has ever seen by letting you rewind any missed goals. Pass to players, shoot at the goal, and climb to the top of the table by winning nonstop.

There are a few codes already, with more on the way, to stock up on your rewinds and extra chances.

Here are the new Become a Striker codes:

  • GLOBALCUP - three rewinds and an extra chance
  • PENALTYKING - two extra chances
  • EXTRATIME - two rewinds
  • SAFEHANDS - one rewind and one extra chance
  • LEGACY - three rewinds

For more Roblox codes, make sure to check out our best Roblox games list, which has sport-themed, anime-themed, movie-themed games and much more.

how to redeem become a striker codes in the roblox game

How do I redeem Become a Striker codes?

To redeem codes in Become a Striker, simply follow these steps:

  • Make sure to join the game's group first
  • Open up Become a Striker in Roblox
  • Complete the short tutorial
  • Once you're in the main menu, click the 'codes' button
  • Copy and paste or type a code into the box one at a time
  • Then hit redeem
  • Go and spend your free rewinds!

What are Become a Striker codes?

This latest soccer-style game is by Sub Studios, and that's who makes the codes that appear for it, too. They're all made specifically to use in Become a Striker and give you free rewinds and extra chances so you can score that goal after all.

Is there a Become a Striker Discord?

You can join an official Discord server for Become a Striker and talk all things soccer with other players. If you need some tips on shooting a ball from one end of the pitch to the other, there's sure to be someone who can help. You can also see any information about updates or fixes here, too.

Expired codes:

  • CHAMPIONSCUP
  • SPANISHLIGA
  • HATTRICK
  • SUPERSAVE

Keep this page bookmarked for more Become a Striker codes.

You can usually find Holly roaming through Teyvat or Hyrule. She's big on Nintendo, Hoyoverse, and indie games. Animal Crossing is her ride-or-die. She plays too many farming games. She got started doing freelance lists for GameRant and Roblox pages for VG247, and producing Genshin Impact builds for Gfinity. Her biggest achievement to date is getting her Pikmin 4 score on adverts across the UK. She can, and will, lay some hot takes out if you let her but sticks to correct opinions like arguing what the best wireless chargers and stylus phones are, and which gacha game is the best (it’s Genshin. Or Wuthering Waves. Or Honkai Star Rail). She also owns a really cute lizard.