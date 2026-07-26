Become an Anime Billionaire codes July 2026

Redeem these new Roblox Become an Anime Billionaire codes for free lucky blocks and overpowered units.

Become an Anime Billionaire codes: A Roblox character in a red beanie and PT shirt standing in front of a fuse machine
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Use our Become an Anime Billionaire codes to speed up your farming process with rare units to grow your wealth exponentially. These codes can help build up your collection without spending a penny, so they're well worth taking advantage of.

We look for new Become an Anime Billionaire codes regularly, so bookmark this page and come back the next time you need a little boost.

Here are all the new Become an Anime Billionaire codes:

  • bonusgift - five friendship lucky blocks
  • tyfor10k - five friendship lucky blocks
  • thisissecret - one Kiriko

If you're looking for more rewards in your favorite Roblox games, check out our list of Roblox codes next.

Become an Anime Billionaire codes: A screenshot of the codes box with Pocket Tactics in the slot and a PT logo in the top right corner, and an arrow pointing at the codes button

How do I redeem Become an Anime Billionaire codes?

Redeeming Become an Anime Billionaire codes is devilishly simple. All you have to do is:

  • Open Become an Anime Billionaire in Roblox
  • Tap the Codes button
  • Copy and paste one of our codes into the box and hit Claim
  • Enjoy your freebies!

What are Become an Anime Billionaire codes?

Become an Anime Billionaire codes are special passwords from the developer, Capybara Play Studio, that unlock useful items and boosts in-game. These codes exist to reward loyal players for helping the game hit big milestones, so share it with your friends to generate some more gifts!

Become an Anime Billionaire codes: A screenshot of a Discord server invite with a PT logo in the top right corner

Is there a Become an Anime Billionaire Discord server?

Yes, there is a Become an Anime Billionaire Discord server. You can join the server by clicking here to read the latest announcements, take part in polls, and get support from the devs if you need it.

How do I get more Become an Anime Billionaire codes?

The easiest way to get more Become an Anime Billionaire codes is to bookmark this page and check back often. There's no dedicated codes channel in the game's Discord server, so seeking out codes can take some time that we'd much rather you spend growing your wealth. We'll do all the hard work for you!

Make sure you bookmark this page and check back again soon for even more of the latest Become an Anime Billionaire codes.

If you’re looking for a rhythm game aficionado or obsessive Pokéfan, Daz is the person you should seek out. They’ll give any genre a go at least once and love a few Roblox games, but tend to gravitate towards anything with cutesy aesthetics. They like exploring the cosmos in Honkai Star Rail, hunting down shinies in Pokémon Go, and catching up on the goings-on in Teyvat. Daz is also a fan of a bargain, so they love testing out the best 4G phones on the market like the Tecno Pova 5, and seeking out indie gem deals on the Nintendo eShop. They freelanced for years and still occasionally dabble in writing for Wargamer and PCGamesN, as well as streaming indie games on Twitch. Daz’s expert gaming opinion is that you can get by just fine with a full team of four-stars in Genshin Impact.

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